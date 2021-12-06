ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Brace for Impact: With December being Drunk Driving Prevention Month, students and members of the Prairie Village community that have seen or experienced the effects of drunk driving tell their stories to bring attention to the immense risks of the issue

smeharbinger.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThen-junior Vinnie Evans* grabbed a handle of Tito’s vodka from his parents’ liquor cabinet and took his keys off the hook on the wall before leaving to grab slushies with a friend. Sitting in the back of the dark Sonic parking lot, Evans downed eight shot-sized swigs of vodka during his...

smeharbinger.net

Comments / 0

Related
shorelinemedia.net

RICHARDSON: National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month underway

The holidays are finally here; times when families travel both far and near to be with their loved ones. The holiday season is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but what happens if you mix drugs, alcohol, or beer? The month of December is dedicated to National Drunk and Drugged Prevention Month. This is because it is known as one of the deadliest seasons when it comes to impaired driving.
CW33

Half of drinkers can’t tell when they’ve reached the drunk driving limit

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom (StudyFinds.org) — People who drink often know when the alcohol starts to “go to their heads” and they need to stop. However, drunk driving laws set the bar for intoxication much lower than that. Now, a new study finds half of drinkers can’t tell when they’ve reached the limit to legally drive after consuming alcohol.
GERMANY
CBS 8

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The number of DUI deaths in San Diego County have reached an all-time high this year. This is especially important to remember during the holiday season when DUI car crashes increase. A rally was held Friday afternoon in San Marcos where organizers are trying to...
SAN MARCOS, CA
WPBF News 25

'Be aware': Holiday season peak time for drunk driving accidents

Daniel Marquith was only 6-years-old when his Uncle Jerry was killed in a drunken-driving crash on I-95. “It was a situation where he had went out with some friends," Marquith said. "One of his friends volunteered to drive home, thought that he was sober enough to do that and they both lost their lives that night. My father, my grandmother and my entire family has to live on with that."
HOLIDAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
wkzo.com

NHTSA reminds drivers that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving ahead of holiday season

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, NHTSA says to make sure you plan for a sober ride...
TRAFFIC
wshu.org

Blumenthal demands new technology in cars to prevent drunk driving deaths

Erin and Larry Hermann’s 23 year-old son was killed by a driver under the influence in East Hampton, Connecticut. Both parents believe Kyle Hermann would still be alive if new vehicle technology that stops drunk drivers behind the wheel was available in the 2018 crash. “Passive vehicle technology standards have...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Drunk Drivers
The Post and Courier

Prevention board to host candlelight memorial to honor those who died from drunk driving accidents

Berkeley County Prevention Board will host its 32nd annual Candlelight Memorial Service on Dec. 7 at Moncks Corner A.M.E. Church. The service is held to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while impaired and remember those who have lost their lives or otherwise been affected by car crashes involving drunk or drugged drivers, according to a press release from the Ernest E. Kennedy Center.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wflx.com

Sheriff's office hopes recent crash will deter drunk driving

A terrifying crash last week involving a wrong-way driver in Martin County prompted law enforcement to issue a warning not to drink and drive. The ominous wreck occurred near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Osprey Street. It’s hard to believe no one died, or even had life-threatening injuries. Moments...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Instagram
92.9 NIN

Texas Family Awarded 301 BILLION Dollars Due to Drunk Driving Lawsuit

Yes you read that correctly. I thought it had to be some sort of typo, but a family was awarded hundreds of billions of dollars. Everything is bigger in Texas they say, I guess that includes the largest penalty for a drunk driving lawsuit in United States history. Back in 2017, a Corpus Christi bar by the name of Beer Belly's Sports Bar overserved Joshua Delbosque. According to the lawsuit, it was proven that Joshua had been served eleven drinks at the bar.
TEXAS STATE
hometownsource.com

Do your part to reduce drunk driving

I hope that everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Now that the holiday season is upon us, as Wright County Attorney, I want to remind everyone about the importance of sober driving. Long term trends show Minnesotans are increasingly aware that drinking and driving don’t mix but DWIs are...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
wsgw.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: Preventing Drunk Driving (results)

(November 24 – December 1) The recently passed national infrastructure package includes a requirement for automakers to develop technology to prevent drunk driving. Automakers have until 2026 to meet this mandate for all new vehicles. Supporters, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving believe it will virtually eliminate the number one killer...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy