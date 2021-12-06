Brace for Impact: With December being Drunk Driving Prevention Month, students and members of the Prairie Village community that have seen or experienced the effects of drunk driving tell their stories to bring attention to the immense risks of the issue
Then-junior Vinnie Evans* grabbed a handle of Tito’s vodka from his parents’ liquor cabinet and took his keys off the hook on the wall before leaving to grab slushies with a friend. Sitting in the back of the dark Sonic parking lot, Evans downed eight shot-sized swigs of vodka during his...smeharbinger.net
