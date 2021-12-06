ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gators drop slightly in USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after Oklahoma loss

By Tyler Nettuno
 5 days ago
Florida’s perfect start to the 2021-22 season was spoiled on Wednesday night as the team was defeated on the road by an unranked but talented Oklahoma team led by first-year coach Porter Moser. The Gators now sit at 6-1 and still boast a Quadrant 1 win over Ohio State, who followed the loss up with an upset of then-No. 1 Duke in Columbus.

Though the Florida State win doesn’t look quite as impressive now as it did at the time, considering the Seminoles now sit at 5-3, Florida has been tested a few times this season already. It’s for that reason that the loss only dropped it four spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The Gators jumped 12 spots last week from No. 24 to No. 12, and they sit at No. 16 after the loss to the Sooners. As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Alabama is up to No. 9 following an upset win over Gonzaga, followed by No. 10 Arkansas, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 21 Auburn and No. 24 LSU. Meanwhile, No. 19 Memphis dropped out of the rankings after suffering losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

The SEC certainly seems to be setting up to be a very competitive league this year, and Florida will look to enter conference play with some momentum on its side. The team has a pair of tuneups this week, first against Texas Southern on Monday night and then against North Florida on Wednesday night. Four of UF’s last five non-conference games come against Quadrant 4 opponents, with the only Quadrant 3 game coming against Maryland in Brooklyn on Sunday. With a win in that game, UF has a great chance to enter SEC competition at 11-1.

Here’s the full coaches poll for this week.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Purdue 8-0 797 (29)

2 Baylor 8-0 751 (3)

3 Duke 7-1 703 -2

4 UCLA 8-1 648

5 Gonzaga 7-2 636 -2

6 Villanova 6-2 588 –

7 Kansas 6-1 582 –

8 Arizona 7-0 545

9 Alabama 7-1 500

10 Arkansas 8-0 498 -1

11 Texas 6-1 492 -3

12 Kentucky 6-1 486 -2

13 Houston 7-1 352

14

6-1 328

15 USC 8-0 315

16 Florida 6-1 261 -4

17 Wisconsin 7-1 248

18 Connecticut 8-1 245 -1

19 Iowa State 8-0 234

21 Auburn 7-1 199 -1

22 Ohio State 6-2 158

23 BYU 7-1 121 -10

24 LSU 8-0 94

25 Seton Hall 7-1 84

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Memphis; No. 24 Michigan; No. 25 St. Bonaventure.

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 79; Illinois 41; St. Bonaventure 34; Texas Tech 29; Xavier 24; San Francisco 21; Michigan 18; Memphis 15; Providence 13; Iowa 13; North Carolina 12; Indiana 10; Oklahoma 7; Minnesota 7; Weber St. 3; Wake Forest 2; Wyoming 1; Utah Valley 1; Loyola-Chicago 1.

