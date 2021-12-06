Staying safe from cyber attacks

After the VDL and Mediamarkt, Ikea is now under a cyber attack. Report this Computer en Specialist in cyber security Eric Westhovens from Insight. Erik Westhovens says of this cyber attack: “Where Ikea differs from the above two methods is the attack method. At Ikea, a relatively new technology is used to infect systems and gain access. This technology is called a chain reaction attack where employees send emails. Which comes in response to messages The email was apparently sent previously, so since the employee thinks it’s a response to an email that was sent previously, they are more likely to open it.
