Staying safe from cyber attacks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cyber security experts say cyber criminals are working overtime this holiday season. A Dallas-based company is monitoring what’s happening in real time. In his 21 years with the FBI, Robert Anderson oversaw some of the biggest cyber security investigations. Now, in the private sector he’s using his expertise to help businesses and their employees fight cyber attacks as the CEO of Cyber Defense Labs. “Bad guys, bad gals constantly look at things that are happening,” he said. “They can launch attacks that make it easier on them.” “Everyone is distracted,” Cyber Defense Labs President Jason Cook said. “They’re trying to have a...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO