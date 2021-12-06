Holiday scams

Gift cards are more popular than ever. Unfortunately, so are gift card scams. Here are a couple worth noting. One scam starts with a call from someone claiming to be a government official or a utility provider. They might threaten to have you arrested or turn off the utilities unless an alleged debt is paid with a gift card. That’s a tip-off because no government agency or reputable business takes payments in gift cards. Ever. Another scam promises a free gift card for completing a survey or winning a contest. All the caller needs is payment information for a small shipping fee. Don’t do it. Protect yourself by never giving personal information to unsolicited sources. A little extra caution can help you and your money stay safe this holiday season.

2 DAYS AGO