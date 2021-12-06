ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday scams

By Community Reports
ourtribune.com
 2 days ago

When shopping online during the holiday season — or any time of year — always be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Do your part to avoid becoming a scammer’s next victim. Every year, thousands of people become victims of holiday scams. Scammers can rob...

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Better Businesses Bureau warns shoppers of holiday scams

Disrupted supply chains are leading to shortages and inflation is making everything more expensive. But those conditions aren’t standing in the way of holiday shoppers who have already started their spending sprees. Retail sales rose by 1.7% just last month according to the Census Bureau, beating expectations. And analysts believe...
BUSINESS
thevailvoice.com

Protect Yourself from These Popular Holiday Scams

With more and more people taking to online shopping, it’s no surprise that 1 in 4 Americans report falling victim to fraud during the holidays. Keep scammers at bay and learn what you can do to protect yourself while shopping for loved ones. Phishing emails and texts. Scammers know you’ll...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Credit Card Number#Online Auction#Phishing Scams#Nondelivery#Ic3#Avoid Holiday#Sec
q957.com

Beware of online scams

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning online shoppers to be especially cautious when buying from an ad on Facebook or Instagram. The BBB says during the pandemic, people turned to online shopping, and with the shoppers comes the scammers. According to Jessie Schmidt from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KOMO News

KOMO Money Matters: Gift Card Scams

Gift cards are more popular than ever. Unfortunately, so are gift card scams. Here are a couple worth noting. One scam starts with a call from someone claiming to be a government official or a utility provider. They might threaten to have you arrested or turn off the utilities unless an alleged debt is paid with a gift card. That’s a tip-off because no government agency or reputable business takes payments in gift cards. Ever. Another scam promises a free gift card for completing a survey or winning a contest. All the caller needs is payment information for a small shipping fee. Don’t do it. Protect yourself by never giving personal information to unsolicited sources. A little extra caution can help you and your money stay safe this holiday season.
Bakersfield Channel

Cyber Monday holiday scams shoppers should lookout for

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thanksgiving holiday shopping weekend is wrapping up but not before Cyber Monday, and while those deals make opening your wallet a little easier experts say shoppers should be on the lookout for scams. The National Retail Federation reports it expected nearly two million more people...
KERN COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Going Cyber Monday shopping? Here are common scams to look out for

Plenty of consumers are expected to whip out their wallets for deals this Cyber Monday, getting a jump on their holiday shopping amid supply-chain-induced shortages — though with cyberscammers also in the mix, authorities are cautioning shoppers to look before they leap. More than half of consumers are expected to...
GOOGLE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scam watch: Biggest holiday scams right now that you should look out for

The holiday season is often busy with shopping, parties and traveling -- all things that can keep you distracted, making you an easier target for scammers. Especially during the hectic holiday season, thieves are working to gain access to your personal information and your money. Here are some of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Tips To Stay Cyber Safe This Holiday Season

The days are shorter, the nights are colder, and it’s the holiday season—the most wonderful time of the year… for cybercriminals. Things haven’t gotten entirely back to “normal” yet after last year’s pandemic holiday season – especially for the retail and e-commerce sector. Although shoppers are more likely to return to brick-and-mortar malls and stores this year, many will still rely on online shopping and digital gift cards. Gift cards are a common vector for cybercriminals because stealing the money loaded onto them is like stealing cash. Once they have it, there’s no way for a victim to get it back.
WISH-TV

Safe holiday shopping tips, trends

Despite the pandemic and supply chain issues, holiday spending this year has the potential to shatter previous records. The national retail federation is forecasting that holiday sales will increase between 8.5% to 10.5%, for a total of up to $859 billion. While everyone wants to find the perfect gift for...
SHOPPING
KAAL-TV

Millennial Money: How to holiday shop at the last minute

Keep checking back with retailers - both online and in stores - over the next few weeks, and you could be pleasantly surprised. "Typically retailers get multiple deliveries in throughout a holiday season, so even if something is sold out earlier in the season, there's always a chance that it could come back in stock in December," says Katherine Cullen , senior director of industry and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation.
SMALL BUSINESS
NBC News

FTC warns of surge in gift card scams

Americans lost $148 million in scam payments in the first nine months of this year, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Target gift cards were the most preferred by scammers, followed by Google Play, Apple, eBay and Walmart.Dec. 8, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox35orlando.com

Holiday tipping: Can you tip your mail carrier?

FILE - A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) worker wearing a protective mask and Santa Claus hat pulls a cart of mail through snow in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Under federal regulations, you can "tip" your mail carrier with a gift that is worth $20 or less per occasion, this includes Christmas, according to the USPS.
ECONOMY
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Tracking Code Trick Costs Online Shoppers

This holiday shopping season, BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports about shipping tricks that scammers use to steal from online shoppers. The con artists are exploiting PayPal’s polices by delivering incorrect items and using stolen tracking numbers. How the Scam Works:. People are shopping online and are finding amazing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Best credit cards for holiday shopping in 2021

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Between supply chain challenges and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there's plenty to be anxious about as the 2021 holiday season approaches. Shoppers who hatch a plan, stay under budget and use the power of credit cards can maximize their holiday spending -- and harness extras like cash back and purchase protection. All of our picks for the best credit card for holiday shopping have no annual fees, and many feature solid 0% introductory APR periods, competitive welcome bonuses, and credit card rewards programs.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wgvunews.org

BBB: Expect Shipping Delays, Packed Stores & Low Stock For Holiday Shopping

The holiday shopping season is upon us. This year, many Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers will not only be heading back online like last year, but will also make the trip to stores in person. However, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan wants shoppers to beware that changes are having an effect on the shopping experience.
SHOPPING

