FA Cup third-round draw: Chelsea host Chesterfield, Man Utd v Aston Villa, West Ham v Leeds

 2 days ago

National League leaders Chesterfield will visit last season's runners-up Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup. Elsewhere Liverpool will entertain League One Shrewsbury and Manchester City will visit Swindon Town. Aston Villa have been drawn at Manchester United, West Ham will host Leeds and holders Leicester welcome...

Young Boys facing different Man Utd under Ralf Rangnick, David Wagner believes

David Wagner can already see a change in Manchester United under “top manager” Ralf Rangnick, with the Young Boys coach expecting the hosts to be determined to exact revenge and impress their interim boss on Wednesday.The reigning Swiss champions take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford knowing they need to repeat September’s shock last-gasp 2-1 victory in Bern to keep their hopes of Europa League football alive.Young Boys need to win and hope Villarreal beat Atalanta to finish third on Wednesday, when Rangnick will rotate his side safe in the knowledge that United are already through as Group F...
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham United v Chelsea Live Commentary, 04/12/2021

WEST HAM (3-4-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Ben Johnson; Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio. West Ham’s early-season momentum seems to have shuddered to a halt after the international break, and they have not won any of their three league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel runs ‘well-oiled’ system at Chelsea, says Zenit boss Sergei Semak

Zenit boss Sergei Semak has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel’s “well-oiled” Chelsea system.Chelsea will travel to face Zenit in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where the Blues can seal top spot in Champions League Group H.If the Premier League side equal or better Juventus’ result against Malmo they will secure first place and a potentially more favourable last-16 draw.Chelsea ground past Zenit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, but Semak knows the quality of craftsmanship that manager Tuchel has put into refining his tactical set-up.“You’re talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Late Zenit equaliser leaves Chelsea second in Champions League group

Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt consigned a patched-up Chelsea to a 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg and second place in Champions League Group H.Timo Werner thought he had settled the argument with a smart, late second goal in the closing stages, only for Ozdoev to lash home a half-volley from the edge of the area at the death.Juventus’ 1-0 win over Malmo secured top spot for the Italians, leaving defending champions Chelsea sweating on a potentially-tougher draw in the last-16 knockout stage.Werner laid on a tap-in for fit-again Romelu Lukaku in an industrious night in Russia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA

