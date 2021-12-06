12 Days of Cookies: Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies

The classic fruitcake is a holiday staple that originated in Great Britain. The cake is typically dense in texture and packed with dried fruit and is sometimes soaked in brandy, depending on the specific baker and family tradition. I took the most important elements, dried fruit and spices, to turn this celebrated treat into cookie form. You have the option to mix and match the dried fruit for this recipe based on what you like and what's available. Simply finely chop the fruit with a very sharp knife, or process everything in a food processor for ease. For added texture, you can leave a handful of the fruit roughly chopped with a few big bits throughout the cookies. The dark brown sugar gives the cookies added moisture and also darkens the color, to look more like fruitcake. The spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves rounds out the sweetness from the fruit for a warm and earthy bite.
