With the wounds of a last-minute gut-wrenching loss in Arlington still fresh, Oklahoma State will find out where its headed for the postseason, and against whom it will play. The College Football Playoff committee will announce its final rankings on Sunday and then bowl designations will follow. But before it’s official, let’s see where some of college football’s talking heads have the Cowboys bowling. It looks like you might be able to get a head start on your hotel reservations.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO