CAA Signs Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, Director of Somalia’s First Oscar Submission ‘The Gravedigger’s Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 2 days ago
CAA has signed Khadar Ayderus Ahmed, the up-and-coming director of “The Gravedigger’s Wife, ” Somalia’s first ever official submission for the Oscars international feature film race.

“The Gravedigger’s Wife,” Ahmed’s feature debut,” world premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week and went on to win the Amplify Voices Award at Toronto. The film also played BFI London, Chicago and Palm Springs, as well as the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) where it scooped the top prize.

The movie recently played in Mogadishu at the National Theatre of Somalia, Ahmed’s native country. Orange Studio represents the film in international markets. It was produced by Finland’s Bufo, and co-produced by Germany’s Twenty Twenty Vision and France’s Pyramide Productions.

Set in the African town of Djibouti City, the drama portrays a poverty-stricken family and revolves around a gravedigger (Omar Abdi) on a desperate quest to fund an urgent kidney surgery for his beloved wife (Yasmin Warsame), who is dying. The movie was developed at the Cannes Cinéfondation Residence program.

In Variety ‘s review of the film, critic Guy Lodge described Ahmed as “ an assured, audience-minded storyteller to watch ” and his film as “a moving, sometimes quietly biting study of a medically and financially troubled family in crisis.”

The 40 year-old director was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and moved to Finland with his family at the age of 16. He previously directed critically acclaimed shorts including “The Killing of Cahceravga,” “Yovaras” and “Me ei vieteta joulua,” all of which he wrote and directed. The rising helmer is currently in post-production on “Zone B,” a Finnish television series he created and co-directed with Juho Kuosmanen (“Compartiment No. 6”) and Siiri Halko (“Nesting”).

Variety

Kino Lorber Takes U.S., Canadian Rights to Brazil’s Oscar Entry, ‘Private Desert’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. and Canadian  distribution rights to Aly Muritiba’s “Private Desert” (“Deserto Particular”) Brazil’s International Feature Oscar submission and a love story hailed for its large sensibility as well as political point. The deal was negotiated with the film’s world sale agent, Rome-based Intramovies. Kino Lorber will bring ‘Private Desert’ to U.S. and Canadian theaters in 2022, followed by a release on all major digital platforms and home video. World premiering at September’s Venice Film Festival, the film won the Audience Award – the BNL People’s Choice Award – at its Venice Days. Written by Muritiba and Henrique dos Santos...
MOVIES
Variety

Riz Ahmed Boards Dina Amer’s ‘You Resemble Me’ as Executive Producer Ahead of its Middle East-North Africa Region Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed has boarded Egyptian-American director Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me,” a bold exploration of the roots of Islamic radicalization through the story of Hasna Aït Boulahcen – who in 2015 was wrongly believed to be Europe’s first female suicide bomber – ahead of the pic’s premiere in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Amer’s feature debut, which world premiered positively at the Venice Film Festival, is a deeply researched character study of the fragile young Muslim woman who became linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris even though she didn’t participate in them. Boulahcen died during...
WORLD
Variety

‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín Endorses Chilean Oscar Entry ‘White on White’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spencer” director Pablo Larraín has thrown his weight behind Chilean Oscar entry “White on White” (“Blanco en Blanco”), hailing it as a “really interesting, strange and highly violent film.” “White on White” also addresses issues that are “highly unsettling and complex and which haven’t been resolved or at least discussed at sufficient length,” Larraín adds. His words come from a conversation, which he moderates, with “White on White’s” director Théo Court and star Alfredo Castro that forms the latest Academy Awards Edition of CinemaChile Talks. Some sort of sympathy for “White and White” may be inevitable. Larraín was once a student of Castro’s, a...
MOVIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Ukraine Oscar submission ‘Bad Roads’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Ukraine entry Bad Roads on December 2. The directing debut of Natalya Vorozhbit, Bad Roads had its world premiere in Critics’ Week at Venice Film Festival in 2020, going on to play at Hamburg, Thessaloniki, Vilnius and Brussels.
MOVIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Algeria Oscar submission ‘Heliopolis’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Algeria entry Heliopolis on December 8. Directed by Djaâfar Gacem, the feature has been selected for a second time to represent Algeria, after it was submitted but then withdrawn by the Algerian Oscar committee last year, owing to the Covid pandemic preventing it from screening.
WORLD
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Turkey Oscar submission ’Commitment Hasan’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Turkey’s Oscar entry Commitment Hasan on December 11. RSVP here. Commitment Hasan is the second part of director Semih Kaplanoglu’s ’Commitment Trilogy’. The film follows a man who makes...
HOME & GARDEN
Variety

Mexican Director Joaquin del Paso’s ‘The Hole in the Fence’ Scores Cairo Film Festival’s Golden Pyramid

Mexican director Joaquin del Paso’s coming-of-age drama “The Hole in the Fence,” set in an all-male religious camp in rural Mexico, scored the Cairo Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Pyramid, on Sunday capping a vibrant 43rd edition of the preeminent Arab event, which was held in person despite the impending threat of the coronavirus Omicron variant. Though there were some last minute cancellations, most international attendees made the trek to Cairo undeterred, including jury president Emir Kusturica, U.S. producer Lawrence Bender and Cannes topper Thierry Fremaux – dubbed the “King of the Croisette” by the master of ceremonies. The latter...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Juho Kuosmanen, Khadar Ayderus Ahmed reteam for short-form series ‘Zone B’ (exclusive)

Two of the directors in the international Oscar race – Juho Kuosmanen of Finnish entry Compartment No. 6 and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed of The Gravedigger’s Wife, Somalia’s first ever submission – have collaborated on the Finnish short-form episodic series Zone B, which will have its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 9.
MOVIES
Variety

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles, AMPAS Team for Middle Eastern, Arab and Dutch Cinema Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), with presenting partners The Arab Film and Media Institute and Dutch Culture USA are partnering for a short film festival that runs across the Dec. 10 and 11 weekend. The annual event, titled NFMLA Film Festival InFocus: Middle Eastern, Arab & Dutch Cinema, will feature virtual screenings of films followed by live Q&As. The films are by emerging filmmakers from the Netherlands, Lebanon, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, France, Belgium and the U.S. The program includes the U.S. premiere of “Nervosa,” the latest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Ten African Films Are Eligible for International Feature Film, but Landing Nominations Is Elusive

In terms of international recognition, this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced feature films eligible for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 94th Academy Awards. Since the African continent first submitted a film for Oscar consideration in 1958, with Egyptian director Youssef Chahine’s “Cairo Station,” the number of African submissions for Best International Film Oscar consideration seems to be stabilizing at an average of around 10 annually. Eight films were submitted for the 2019 awards; 10 for 2020; and 12 for 2021, which marked a record. Ten submissions are in consideration for the...
WORLD
Variety

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India’s top actors, has boarded the cast of feature film “Arrangements of Love.” The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.” The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,” the 2019 Telugu-language adaptation of 2014 Korean film “Miss Granny,” was a commercial success. “Oh! Baby” starred Samantha, who is known by just her first name. The actor won much acclaim for her antagonist’s role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video series “Family Man,” which began streaming...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nitram’ Steals the Show at Australia’s AACTA Awards, Taking all Major Prizes

Controversial drama “Nitram” dominated the prizes at the Australian Academy of Cinema & Television Arts (AACTA) film awards on Wednesday. Leaving little room for celebration of any other achievement in the past year, “Nitram” swept to eight awards. These included the most major prizes — best film, best directing and best original screenplay — as well as all four acting prizes. The film painstakingly depicts the build-up to a real-life mass shooting that took place in Tasmania. Many people had questioned whether the events were too painful to be retold and whether making a film would make a hero of the perpetrator....
WORLD
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Netherlands Oscar submission ‘No Not Hesitate’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Netherlands entry Do Not Hesitate on December 7. Tribeca premiere Do Not Hesitate is the second feature from Venezuela-born director Shariff Korver, after his 2014 debut The Intruder, which premiered at Toronto.
WORLD
seattlepi.com

Italy’s 102 Distribution, Mexico’s BHD Film Team for ‘500 Millions of Red Shoes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based 102 Distribution is bringing onto the market the Mexico-Italo co-production “500 Millions of Red Shoes,” directed by first time director Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser and co-produced by Mexico’s BHD Film. Gabriela Maldonado and Alexandro de Icaza are producing for BHD. “500 Million” was financed by Mexico’s Imcine film agency with...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Director of Film Marketing Crystal Ponzio-Busto Joins Crooked Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Crooked Media hired Crystal Ponzio-Busto, an eight-year veteran of Netflix, to lead marketing for the podcasting and media company. As Crooked’s SVP of marketing, Ponzio-Busto will oversee marketing and communications strategy for the brand, working to broaden its reach in podcasting, digital content and ecommerce and helping to launch Crooked’s upcoming TV and film projects. Most recently, Ponzio-Busto was director of films marketing at Netflix, where she developed campaigns for titles including Dee Rees’ “Mudbound” — which picked up Netflix’s first-ever feature film Oscar nominations — “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “The Two Popes,” both of which also were Oscar-nominated. She...
MOVIES
