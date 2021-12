Last week: 6-9. To quote Mark McGwire, I’m not here to talk about the past. Season forecast is now 104-61. - Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (+3.5): The Lions have their best opportunity all season to secure a victory, something they haven’t done on Thanksgiving in their annual Turkey Day matinee since 2016. These are the two worst passing offenses in the NFL, and lately the Lions have had the better running game. Andy Dalton at QB does give the Bears a better chance to win, however. Given the rumors the Bears are firing Matt Nagy imminently, it’s easier to pick the Lions and have at least some modicum of confidence.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO