ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Former employee sentenced for putting razor blades and screws into pizza dough

By Entreprenur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PF9c_0dFW65L600

Nicholas Mitchell was accused of putting razor blades and screws into the mass of pizzas that were sold in supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire, in the United States. On Thursday he was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison.

In June he had made a settlement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products. No one was harmed by the artifacts within the mass, but still the authorities called it a dangerous act. Mitchell was captured in October of last year after clients notified the company of the incident.

During the investigation, they found security videos where Mitchell was clearly seen manipulating the masses, the man had been fired from the It'll Be Pizza company during the pandemic.

During the hearing, Mitchell tearfully explained that he had done it to get revenge on the company and that he didn't want to hurt anyone.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

New Hampshire man who stuffed RAZOR blades into pizzas at supermarkets out of revenge after the pie company fired him weeps as he is jailed for nearly five years

A man accused of stuffing razor blades and screws into pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in federal prison. Nicholas Mitchell, 39, was found guilty of tampering with goods after three customers bought tainted products in the Hannaford...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WTOP

Former Air Force employee sentenced to prison for stealing more than $1 million

A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $1 million in government funds. A federal judge sentenced Eddie Ray Johnson Jr., 60, of Brandywine, to 16 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The first 12 months of his sentence will be served in home confinement.
BRANDYWINE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
kjrh.com

Former employee robs Blaze Pizza at gunpoint, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man Monday who they say robbed the place he used to work at gunpoint. Tulsa police officers responded to a call about an armed robbery at Blaze Pizza near 37th Street and Peoria around 7 p.m. Police say Curtis Kendricks came...
TULSA, OK
Sun-Journal

Two Strong women arrested on methamphetamine charges

STRONG — Two local women were arrested Tuesday on methamphetamine charges after police investigated a separate case of a fatal overdose in Rangeley. Samantha A. Attwood, 30, and Felicia R. Bell, 37, both of Strong, were each arrested on felony charges of conspiracy of trafficking in scheduled drugs, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.
STRONG, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Dough#Razor#Pizzas
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
HEALTH INSURANCE
KEPR

Team of thieves stealing from women at area grocery stores

RICHLAND -- Police say they are looking for a group of people who are running a scheme and targeting women at Richland grocery stores. Police say they are investigating several thefts involving a team of four, or five, suspects. Police say they have been targeting women who are shopping with...
RICHLAND, WA
kqennewsradio.com

DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM SEIZES AN ESTIMATED $500 MILLION IN MARIJUANA

The Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team seized what officials called “an epic amount” of marijuana in White City on Thursday. A release said depending on where it would be exported to, the drugs seized have a conservative street value of $500 million. A search warrant was served...
OREGON STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy