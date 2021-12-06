ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cybersecurity is a priority for Latin American consumers: report

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIet9_0dFW5U2Z00

A study commissioned by Mastercard to Kantar revealed that cybersecurity has become more important to consumers as they enter the digital economy more. According to the "Digital Security Barometer" revealed that 87% of consumers are aware of cyberattacks , 75% reported having been a victim of cybercriminals in one way or another, and 20% said that a company leaked their personal information .

In less than a decade, cybersecurity has become one of the most important systemic problems for the global economy. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and costly, creating a $ 350 billion problem worldwide and costing $ 5.2 trillion annually in losses. As the use of digital services has increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, scams, fraud and cyberattacks against individuals and businesses have also grown rapidly.

Other data from the Mastercard Digital Security Barometer survey shows the following:

  • The protection of personal data is also important: with the increase in digitization comes the concern that personal data will be exposed. According to the survey, the protection of personal data is a sensitive issue in the region. Consumers are aware of the impact that breaching the security of their personal information can have. For 92% of consumers, the exposure of their social security number, mobile phone number and the results of their medical exams, would be the ones that would cause the “most harm”.
  • Consumers are increasingly proactive in seeking protection: when asked "how secure do you think companies keep your information", the average score was 3 on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 represents "Not sure "And 10 represents" Very safe. " As a result of this perception, 70% of those surveyed say they have adopted a biometric identifier.
  • Consumers are demanding more clarity: Almost everyone has experienced the frustration of trying to decipher very short or unrecognizable purchase descriptions when looking at their card statements online. In Latin America, 77% of consumers have problems determining what some of the transactions that appear in their digital accounts correspond to.

“Building trust in every transaction and interaction is more important than ever. It is no longer enough for individual actors to invest in cybersecurity systems that offer protection just for them. All players in the payments ecosystem must invest in the right foundations and barriers that create a shield around the entire supply chain, ”says Jorge Arbesú, Senior Vice President of Cybernetics and Intelligence at Mastercard. "As a technology company in the world of payments, trust and security are essential for us," adds Arbesú.

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

ISG To Publish Study On Digital Engineering Services Providers

ISG Provider Lens report will look at ways digital engineering providers are embracing new technologies to better serve clients. Information Services Group (ISG) a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a new research study examining the rapidly evolving digital engineering services market, as providers embrace technologies like artificial intelligence and 5G to transform the entire process by which products are created and delivered.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Overview of AIBC 2021, the world’s leading summit on emerging tech

Community and networking have always been at the heart of emerging technologies, especially blockchain. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted a multitude of events and meetups in the nearly two years since its onset, but it couldn’t best the inspiring blockchain community, particularly with the more active community members holding online events and sharing knowledge in any way possible. One of the events pushing through the pandemic’s limitations was the AIBC Summit, held from Nov. 16 to 18 in Malta, with over 13,500 attendees from all over the world.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Personal Data#Information Security#Cybersecurity#Cyberattacks
finovate.com

Checking in on the Latest from the Fintech Innovators of FinovateEurope

Even though our annual European conference has moved from February to March, FinovateEurope will always be synonymous with wintertime for many of us. So with the coldest season swiftly approaching, now seems as good a time as any to check in on the latest from some of our most recent FinovateEurope alums.
BUSINESS
Boardroom Alpha

BM Technologies (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- BM Technologies (BMTX) is a digital, mobile-first FinTech that was born out of BankMobile and boasts ~2M accounts. BankMobile was originally founded by Luvleen Sidhu and developed at parent Customers Bank (CUBI), before ultimately separating and going public via SPAC Megalith Financial Acquisition in January 2021. BMTX recently announced a strategic merger with First Sound Bank and now has plans to become a FinTech bank.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Private 5G networks are becoming a thing, and Amazon's AWS wants to have a say on it

Forward-looking: One of the hottest topics in tech today is the notion of private 5G networks. The idea behind this is to bring the high bandwidth, low-latency capabilities inherent in 5G into private businesses, giving them the opportunity to create new applications that have the speed and reliability of wired networks along with the flexibility and security found in cellular-based, wireless connections.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Datavault® Contracts With Agri-Fintech Company Tingo To Deliver Data Revenue To Its 10 Million International Members

Partnership will focus on the continent of Africa and data monetization strategies within the farming, agriculture, and finance sectors. , leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces that 10 million users will be added to the DatavaultⓇ platform via its partnership with Tingo, Inc. (OTC: IWBB), a leading Agri-Fintech business in Africa that has delivered significant impact with its unique rural communities-based business model. Tingo is on a mission to become Africa’s leading Agri-Fintech business, delivering significant social impact to many rural communities and providing a unique platform to enable financial inclusion, social upliftment, wealth creation and a sophisticated marketplace to promote its produce to markets. The groundbreaking deal will provide 10 million users throughout Nigeria economic autonomy via data monetization with the cryptocurrency exchange CoinField. This deal serves as a keystone partnership helping to build a data-backed cryptocurrency that will unleash the true economic power within Tingo’s user base.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
abc27 News

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything […]
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

5 Benefits of Cloud Technology for New Startups

As entrepreneurs, we need to look into different cloud options before making a final decision. Because there are many services available, we have to be mindful to not engage in long commitments to preserve the flexibility to change until the business stabilizes. The process may appear overwhelming at first, but there are five main benefits to adopting cloud technology.
TECHNOLOGY
finextra.com

Visa invests in Latin American open finance startup Belvo

Visa has invested in Belvo, backing up a recently-announced partnership with the Mexico City-based open finance API platform. Visa has gone public with the news that it joined Belvo's $43 million Series A funding round in June, joining the likes of Future Positive, Kibo Ventures, FJLabs, Maya Capital and Venture Friends.
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Cybersecurity Takes the Wheel as Auto Industry's Top Priority

Vehicle safety, which has long been a top concern for automotive companies, today equates to cybersecurity. That's because now more than ever, vehicles run on software. They are fast-moving, highly connected data centers, part mainframe, and part mobile device, loaded with Internet of Things (IoT) devices. They are effectively mobile nodes operating at the edge of massive cloud infrastructure. And they will increasingly become targets for cyberattackers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Former Cisco and Adobe Executive Joins Banyan Security as CSO to Help Enterprises Reimagine Zero Trust

Security Veteran Den Jones Brings Robust Zero Trust Architecture and Deployment Expertise to Leading ZTNA Startup. Banyan Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced that it has appointed security veteran and pioneer in the Zero Trust space, Den Jones, as the company’s first-ever Chief Security Officer to help enterprises modernize and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. Den brings considerable expertise implementing security technology and protocols to protect corporate assets and employees to Banyan. He also adds a valuable customer perspective to the leadership team. Den’s vision and strategy for Zero Trust networking was executed at both Adobe and Cisco, protecting a combined 150,000+ workers and more than 300,000 devices.
BUSINESS
chainlinktoday.com

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt To Help Scale Chainlink Network As Strategic Advisor

The Chainlink network experienced substantial growth last month when its total value secured (TVS) climbed to over $82 billion, a figure representing the vast majority of DeFi. In tandem, the list of DeFi protocols integrating Chainlink oracles continues to grow. Last week, the Chainlink ecosystem reached 1,000 projects building across DeFi as well as decentralized insurance, gaming, and NFTs.
BUSINESS
Westport News

Finaktiva, the Latin American fintech that wants to conquer SMEs in Mexico

In the midst of the strengthening of fintech in Mexico and Latin America, Finaktiva, the most important fintech in Colombia, is looking to reach the Mexican market in order to support SMEs and become the next largest neobank in the region. The expansion plans of this fintech grew after acquiring...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Mastercard’s Ethoca Teams With European PSP Nets to Lower Chargebacks

European payment service provider (PSP) Nets is partnering with Ethoca, a Mastercard company, to help merchants and banks minimize chargebacks, lower consumer transaction confusion, and better share details of confirmed fraud and dispute information. Nets Merchant Services CEO Robert Hoffmann said in a press release on Monday (Dec. 6) that...
BUSINESS
Law.com

CYBERSECURITY

In this special Cybersecurity supplement, read about vendor risk management, Zero Trust security, preventing internet site legal identity theft, and legislating the use of biometric data. **Access the digital edition here**. One Size Does Not Fit All When Facing Biometric Consent Requirements There is no doubt that the commercial application...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy