It was the first of many awards won in his Hall of Fame career. Luis Aparicio became the first Venezuelan ever to win Rookie of the Year when he was named to that honor by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Aparicio led the AL in steals with 21 and played a stellar defensive game, leading the league in putouts and assists as well as in games and innings played. Aparicio picked up 22 of the 24 possible votes. He beat out Cleveland’s Rocky Colavito (who would join the Sox in 1967) and Baltimore’s Tito Francona (who also would be a member of the White Sox, for part of the 1958 campaign).

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO