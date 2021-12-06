Monday Morning Takeaways from a huge road win

Following a five-game homestand where they reeled off five straight wins, the Milwaukee Bucks hit the road last night to take on the Denver Nuggets. These were not the usual Nuggets as they were without an array of rotation players, including the reigning NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Dozier, and several others. Injuries are an unfortunate storyline for Denver this season as they continue piling up one after another. Due to those circumstances, this game was practically all Milwaukee from start to finish, although there were some moments of fight sprinkled in from a shorthanded Denver squad. The Bucks built up a lead as big as 20 points as they earned their sixth consecutive win with a 120-109 final score. It was a great effort from the Bucks, and here are three takeaways from the matchup.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO