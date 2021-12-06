ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Monday Morning Takeaways from a huge road win

By Brad D
bannersontheparkway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery fan of every high major team at the start of the season has a lingering fear in the back of their mind that their team is somehow a pretender. Gonzaga fans sweat two recent losses, Purdue fans contemplate a team that is number one now but has never managed to...

www.bannersontheparkway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

An unprecedented combination of streaks: Takeaways from Rockets’ win over Pelicans

The NBA schedule normally does not come with time to feel a regular-season moment of satisfaction, a sensation rarer still for teams carrying 7-16 records. But of the things about the Rockets’ season that could be considered somewhat unusual, that is well down the list. With Sunday’s win against the...
NBA
247Sports

Takeaways from ECU’s buzzer-beating win over Coppin State

East Carolina’s men’s basketball team improved to 5-2 on the season with a last-second win over Coppin State on Saturday inside Minges Coliseum, 70-68, thanks to Tristen Newton’s game-winning shot in the lane at the buzzer. Here are some takeaways from the Pirates’ fifth win of the season. Newton comes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win over Marshall

Indiana improved to 6-0 with a 90-79 win over Marshall on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but a dominant second half led to a sixth straight victory to open the Mike Woodson era. Here are five...
INDIANA STATE
The Herald

Pitt football: 5 takeaways from Panthers' 31-14 win at Syracuse

Pitt took care of business in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night as the Panthers defeated Syracuse 31-14. The win moved the Panthers to 10-2, the first time they’ve won 10 regular-season games since 1981. Pitt also finished with a perfect road record for the first time since 1987. Quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Steele
Person
Mike Boynton
247Sports

Three takeaways from UK's 52-21 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Kentucky traveled to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday night in search of its third straight win in the Governor’s Cup series. It found it in convincing fashion once again as the Wildcats held a 38-point lead late in the second half. The Wildcats finished the year 9-3 with a 52-21 victory over the Cardinals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Post and Courier

7 takeaways from Clemson's win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA — In respect to the rivalry series with South Carolina, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney obviously likes the last eight years better than his first five as the full-time head of the program. From 2009-13, five losses. From 2014-21, seven wins. “I like this a lot better,” a smiling Swinney...
COLUMBIA, SC
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s narrative changing win over Ohio State

Michigan did it. They ruined Ohio State’s season, and the Wolverines biggest hopes and dreams are still alive after beating the Buckeyes 42-27. Here are takeaways from the game. Haskins and Hutchinson have legendary performances. Without running back Hassan Haskins and edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who knows what the trajectory of...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Gonzaga#Purdue#Baylor#Colby Jones#Oklahoma State#Osu#Musketeers
ClutchPoints

4 key takeaways from Rockets clutch win over Hornets

For the first time all season, the Houston Rockets are on a winning streak. It’s the bare minimum what you would qualify as a streak, but it’s still a streak. We don’t need to go overboard with praise for a team with three wins in late November, but Houston’s done some notable things as a team that’s carried over into Saturday night in their win against the Charlotte Hornets. Let’s dig into some of them.
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Takeaways from MU's win over Paul Quinn College

Maybe Missouri men’s basketball can build some momentum and some confidence after beating NAIA team Paul Quinn College 91-59 on Monday. That is yet to be seen, though, with Liberty and Eastern Illinois still to come before the revival of the Border War game at Kansas. But in reality, how...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wolverine TV podcast: Morning after takeaways from win over Ohio State

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and former Michigan football defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen return for day-after takeaways from the win over Ohio State. Topics include how both coordinators had signature performances, how Michigan made OSU quit, fuel for the future and early thoughts on the Big Ten title game against Iowa.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 positive takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ win over Denver Nuggets

Following a five-game homestand where they reeled off five straight wins, the Milwaukee Bucks hit the road last night to take on the Denver Nuggets. These were not the usual Nuggets as they were without an array of rotation players, including the reigning NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Dozier, and several others. Injuries are an unfortunate storyline for Denver this season as they continue piling up one after another. Due to those circumstances, this game was practically all Milwaukee from start to finish, although there were some moments of fight sprinkled in from a shorthanded Denver squad. The Bucks built up a lead as big as 20 points as they earned their sixth consecutive win with a 120-109 final score. It was a great effort from the Bucks, and here are three takeaways from the matchup.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

A homestand sweep and an attitude adjustment: Takeaways from Rockets’ win over Thunder

Rarely has a team appreciated a winning streak, even a modest run of three consecutive wins, more. The Rockets had suffered too much for too long to take their three wins in Toyota Center for granted. And they played well, beating a pair of good teams, Chicago and Charlotte, that had come to town on rolls, and leading the Thunder on Monday by as much as 21, their largest lead since they led the Thunder by 35 in the season’s second game.
NBA
AllBucs

Five Takeaways From the Buccaneers' Comeback Win vs. the Colts

The Buccaneers were able to overcome a 24-14 halftime deficit en route to a 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday, marking their biggest win of the year. Tampa Bay received some help from the Colts, but it made plays when it mattered most and said plays were the catalysts in the comeback victory.
NFL
Oskaloosa Herald

Beyond the arc: 3 takeaways from IU’s win over Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON -- Three takeaways from Indiana’s 68-55 win over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall:. • Indiana did a good job exploiting some mismatches with Race Thompson inside when Nebraska went with four-guard lineups. Thompson was fed early and often in the post and was active on the glass, going 5-of-9 from the field for 11 points and 11 rebounds.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

3 takeaways from Bengals blowout win over Steelers in week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals took the Pittsburgh Steelers to the woodshed on Sunday while donning their straight fire uniform combos of the orange tops with black pants. The game wasn’t even close, as the stripes won the AFC North matchup by a score of 41-10 and swept the Steelers for the first time since 2009.
NFL
Daily Progress

Three takeaways from Virginia's 57-56 win over Pittsburgh

That’s likely not the way Virginia envisioned its conference opener playing out, but the Hoos will take it. UVa needed an old-fashioned three-point play and a game-winning fadeaway jumper from the baseline from senior forward Jayden Gardner in the final seconds to beat visiting Pittsburgh, 57-56, on Friday at John Paul Jones Arena.
VIRGINIA STATE
Yardbarker

Takeaways from the New York Giants' 13-7 Win vs. Philadelphia

In case there was any doubt, senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens was indeed the mystery Giants play-caller. And as expected, the offense is in a state of transition, as Kitchens and the assistant coaches left behind after the dismissal of Jason Garrett could only change so much in a short work week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 Broncos takeaways from massive Week 12 win over Chargers

Just when things were starting to look bleak for the Denver Broncos, they came up with a dominant win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. It was a much-needed victory and quality win against their long-time AFC West rivals who were riding high after a tight-knit win against the Steelers last weekend. In this post, we’re looking at our Broncos Week 12 takeaways.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy