Minnesota snowfall leads to 261 crashes and 115 spin-outs in 18 hours

M innesota drivers usually handle a 1-inch dusting better than this.

A thin blanket of snow that fell on Saturday is being blamed for a stunning rash of car crashes around the Twin Cities metro area. The State Patrol reported that over 261 crashes and 115 spin-outs took place from 5 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. Thankfully, none were fatal, although 26 resulted in injury, according to ABC 5 .

“I live over by the Mississippi River and the roads were really bad this morning when we were out," Minnesota resident Rick Pike told the outlet. "It seemed like they [drivers] were being cautious, but it was hard because it was just so icy."

State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow wrote on social media Monday that road conditions had improved since the weekend but warned of some roads still partially or completely covered in ice or packed snow . He reminded residents to wear their seatbelts and to keep their cruise control off when driving.

Grabow wrote on social media on Sunday night troopers were still responding to several accidents due to drivers going too fast for current conditions. Included in his post was a photo of a semi-truck that had skidded on the ice and was blocking the road, preventing cars from going around.

Minnesota was not the only state that had to worry about snow over the weekend. Hawaii issued a blizzard warning on Dec. 3 of receiving up to a foot of snow and winds reaching upward of 100 mph.

