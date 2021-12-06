ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Minor clashes at marches honoring Greek youth shot by police

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4lXr_0dFW4r6x00
1 of 5

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police fired tear gas Monday to disperse youths attacking them with firebombs and stones in the northern city of Thessaloniki at a march marking the 13th anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

No arrests or injuries were reported after the clashes, which did not last long. They followed an otherwise peaceful march by about 6,000 people.

The 2008 killing of the 15-year old boy in Athens triggered weeks of the worst riots the Greek capital had seen in decades, with extensive destruction of shops and other private and public property, looting and street fights with police.

Two police officers were jailed in connection with the killing, which followed an altercation between a group of youths and one of the officers.

Several thousand people also staged a protest march in Athens late Monday, which ended peacefully. Minor clashes ensued when youths threw stones at police. Earlier, a midday march in the Greek capital by schoolchildren and university students ended without incident.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Dothan Police, city honor child shot in drive-by

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three-year-old Jakobe who survived a drive-by shooting at his home has received two awards in less than two months for his strength to overcome obstacles. The accolades started rolling in when community leader Nate Patterson visited his home to provide him with the ‘Strongest Little Man’ of the Year Award. Now, […]
DOTHAN, AL
kdal610.com

Striking metalworkers clash with police in southern Spain

CADIZ, Spain (Reuters) – Striking metalworkers near the southern Spanish city of Cadiz clashed with police on Wednesday after a mass walkout involving tens of thousands of employees entered a second week. TV footage showed police in riot gear firing pellet guns while demonstrators hurled rocks, including from handheld slingshots,...
BUSINESS
knoxvilletimes.com

Iranian Police Clash With Protesters at Water Shortage Rallies

DUBAI - Iranian security forces used tear gas, batons and apparently birdshot on Friday during clashes with protesters demonstrating in Isfahan in support of farmers angry over water shortages, according to Iranian news agencies and social media posts. Videos posted on social media showed officers in the central Iranian city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Police#Police Shooting#Looting#Thessaloniki#Ap
New York Post

Wild Europa League brawl includes clashes with police

Leicester City’s Europa League Match against Legia Warsaw ended in a violent brawl between fans and police at King Power Stadium. During the second half of the Foxes’ 3-1 win over Warsaw on Thursday, 12 police officers were injured, according to Daily Mail. Two officers were reportedly sent to the hospital, one with a broken wrist and the other with a concussion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox61.com

Man shot in Hartford after minor crash

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was shot after a minor crash in Hartford last Saturday. Police said they received a report of shots fired in the area of the Flatbush Avenue exit from Interstate 84 shortly before midnight. As police arrived on the scene, a man arrived at an area...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BBC

Arrests over drug-soaked paper prison plot

Two men arrested during dawn raids are suspected of plotting to supply drug-soaked paper to prison inmates. A series of letters have been posted to 10 prisons containing sheets of writing paper soaked in a solution of synthetic drugs like mamba or spice, police said. The letters were intended for...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
CBS Philly

13 Philadelphia Police Officers On Administrative Duty Over Gun Arrest Discrepancies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thirteen Philadelphia police officers are on administrative duty because of concerns over some arrests. The police department says it noticed some discrepancies when looking into the arrests for gun crimes. However, they didn’t provide any other details. The department says this is part of a routine investigation of police officers’ daily activities. FOP President John McNesby responded in a statement Monday evening: “The DA and police department should focus their efforts on murders and shootings and not the hardworking officers attempting to keep our community safe.” We’re told the officers will stay on desk duty while the police department looks into the cases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Morris Minor: the unlikeliest police car ever

Five years ago, Michael Burgess, a retired police officer, acquired a rather special Morris Minor. Not only was it a genuine former London Metropolitan Panda Car, but it was also the very same Bermuda Blue and Police White example that he drove out of the Surbiton station yard in April 1968 when it was brand new.
CARS
spectrumlocalnews.com

21 die when bus heading to wedding swept into river in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 21 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said. Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

675K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy