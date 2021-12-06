ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Additional At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Available at Local Libraries

garretthealth.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garrett County Health Department has provided additional BinaxNOW COVID-19 test kits to the Ruth Enlow Library of Garrett County to distribute across the county. Kits will be...

garretthealth.org

Exclusive Offer For Garrett County Providers – FREE Self-Paced CMEs

The Garrett County “Treat Obesity First” initiative equips Garrett County healthcare providers with the necessary tools to strengthen the evidence-based, patient-centered care for people with obesity and diabetes. All prescribing providers (MD, DO, PA, NP) are eligible to participate in the program, which includes continuing education credit, membership, and pathways to board certification. Offerings include:
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
