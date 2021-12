Companies make countless decisions every day. Entrepreneurs know that one decision, or the lack of a decision, can be the difference between success and failure. One decision I made after founding my company was to develop unique, proprietary methods and procedures to standardize the way we executed our work. The processes resulting from that decision helped guarantee that everything we did was done with quality and consistency. Indeed, these methods evolved over time to earn the title “tried-and-true”, but simply deciding to build and incorporate them is what helped turn us into the global competitor we are today, as I believe they can be applied to almost any business.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO