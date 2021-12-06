New Veterans Affairs clinic opening in Miles City this week

MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — A new Veterans Affairs clinic is opening in Miles City this week, VA officials said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Dec. 2 at the 4,500-square-foot (418-square-meter) Miles City VA Clinic. It will see its first patients on Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The $2.1 million facility will serve veterans in Miles City and surrounding counties. Of the estimated 900 veterans living in the area, about 850 receive care at the clinic, the VA said.

The new clinic is the fourth site in the state to implement a patient-centered care model offering preventative care and coordinated care among several types of providers, including a patient’s primary care provider, nurse care manager, lab work and any needed specialists.

The clinic’s pharmacy and physical therapy services will remain at the old VA facility in Miles City, the Miles City Star reported.