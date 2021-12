It’s time once again for America’s favorite Muppet trivia show, Hubba-Wha?! This week, host Evan G. is joined by master Muppet maker Emily Engel and ToughPigs’ own Joe Hennes as they head for Hollywood and answer questions about The Muppet Movie. Who’s this week’s Toughest Pig? If they want to get rich and famous, our guests are going to have to remember the rainbow connection and figure out exactly where Sweetums might be. Do you have what it takes to escape Doc Hopper? Play along with us at home and let us know how you do!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO