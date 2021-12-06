ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Patchy monitoring means UK Omicron numbers unclear, say officials

By Rowena Mason, Nicola Davis and Jessica Elgot
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CTKh_0dFW3hmO00
A sign pointing to Covid-19 rapid testing at London Bridge station in London Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is likely to be more widespread in the UK than official numbers suggest owing to patchy monitoring and a time lag in the data, scientists and officials have said.

Ministers said 336 cases had been identified by whole-genome sequencing, but experts said numbers were expected to be much higher given the variant’s potential for exponential growth and the fact it takes five to seven days for a case to be confirmed.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said there was community transmission of Omicron “across multiple regions of England”, and two scientists predicted that the variant would be dominant in the UK within the next “month or so”.

The quickest way of identifying Omicron cases is to check that the coronavirus S-gene cannot be detected in a sample, although it is not the only variant that gives such as a result.

One government source highlighted data showing that only 30-35% of PCR tests for the general population are processed at labs that look for the S-gene dropout. Overall, around half of tests done in the UK – including at hospitals and routine testing – are able to look for S-gene dropout.

Wider prevalence can be estimated from the tests but the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) acknowledges that S-gene testing “varies by geography, with lower coverage since July 2021 in local authorities in the south-west of England”.

UKHSA estimates that about 0.3% of the 50,000-odd positive daily cases in the UK – or 150 cases – have S-gene dropout, with up to two-thirds of these potentially Omicron.

Javid told the Commons on Monday that there were now other methods that labs had brought in to detect suspected Omicron, and this capability was being expanded so that all testing centres would be able to pick it up “very soon”.

A slower but more accurate way to determine Omicron cases is through genome sequencing of PCR samples. Experts say this has less geographic patchiness, but takes between five and seven days. Currently, positive PCR tests showing S-gene dropout, those of their contacts, those of all travellers and about 15-20% of general tests are sent for genome sequencing.

A member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) told the Guardian: “The system is pretty leaky. There are a least a third of people who are asymptomatic in the first place, then only around half of those with symptoms do test, then not all will be PCR tests. We are sequencing about a third of those.

“One thing on our side is the S-gene dropout, a good marker of Omicron. You can pick that up, not on all the PCR tests, but many of the labs can relatively quickly. We can then start to estimate the true level of spread but it takes a long time.

“We are talking about big underestimates. The sequencing is always a week or more behind. We are looking at the numbers we had a week or two ago and it’s an underestimate of that.”

Dr Nicholas Davies, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, agreed that S-gene testing was not evenly spread around the UK. “It is geographically patchy, though sequencing coverage is more uniform so that will hopefully alert us,” he said.

Davies said the number of Omicron cases picked up so far was unlikely to represent the true tally. “It is almost certainly more widespread. Even if Omicron wasn’t growing in frequency, cases take time to detect and S-gene coverage is not complete.”

Prof Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia’s school of medicine, told BBC Breakfast there was concern that Omicron “is spreading rather more quickly than the Delta variant”, and he suggested there were probably more than 1,000 cases in the UK at the moment.

“I think the early signs are that it will probably spread quite quickly and probably start outcompeting Delta and become the dominant variant probably within the next weeks or a month or so at least,” he said.

Francois Balloux, the director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said: “UK-wide doubling times of the Omicron variant are estimated to be around three days, which is remarkably fast. At this rate the Omicron variant is expected to be dominant throughout the UK within a month or so.”

Prof Rowland Kao, of the University of Edinburgh, who contributes to the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) government advisory group, said geographical patchiness of S-gene dropout testing was a concern, “in that if we want to slow down the spread of Omicron in the UK, we need to be able to identify geographical clusters”.

He added: “How important this is partially depends on how much overlap there is in where samples get sent to – ie does each cover a geographical area, or do they all process from across overlapping ranges?

“If the latter, the geographical issue will be lessened. I would note that if there is about a third being [tested for S-gene dropout], it suggests we are maybe missing nine of 10 or more Omicron cases (because we estimate maybe one in four infections get picked up by testing).”

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Omicron confirmed in nine African countries, say officials

Omicron cases have been confirmed in at least nine African countries, with some officials reporting that initial cases appear to be mild. Countries reporting omicron include: Botswana, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe. South Africa remains the epicenter of the omicron outbreak, with experts saying that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
klcc.org

The omicron variant spreads across Europe as new travel bans take effect

The omicron strain of the coronavirus is cropping up across Europe, with cases detected in two people in the United Kingdom, two in Germany and at least one in Italy, as the latest variant of concern spreads around the world. A number of countries, including the U.S., have initiated travel...
TRAVEL
wkzo.com

UK officials say investigating possible increase in Omicron cases this week

LONDON (Reuters) – Health officials in Britain said on Friday they were investigating a rise this week in the number of COVID-19 tests results that have a trait that is associated with the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant of concern. One of Omicron’s mutations produces S-gene target failure (SGTF) in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pcr Testing#Health Security#Uk#Pcr#Ukhsa#Commons
Content creator

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa

It's a variant of concern, according to scientists. The COVID-19 virus is a king of all kinds of mutations. We’ve had the Alpha variant, Gamma variant, Beta variant, and Delta. And now there’s a new variant — Omicron — that just emerged and was identified in South Africa. WHO designated Omicron a variant of concern.
Axios

CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise"

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Sunday said that the number of Omicron coronavirus cases in the United States is "likely to rise." Why it matters: The newly discovered variant has already been detected in at least 15 states, fueling concerns about the strain's ability to drive up a new wave of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Teachers’ fears over ‘patchy’ provision of CO2 monitors in classrooms

Teachers are concerned about the “patchy” provision of monitors that measure the air quality in Scotland’s classrooms to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, MSPs have been told. Mike Corbett, of the NASUWT teaching union, told Holyrood’s Education Committee that while one local authority had installed CO2 monitors in every...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
North Platte Post

Study: Past COVID infection may not fend off omicron

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — South African scientists are warning that reinfections among people who’ve already battled COVID-19 appear to be more likely with the new omicron variant than with earlier coronavirus mutants. A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: First cases of Covid-19 variant identified in NI

The first cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been identified in Northern Ireland. The Department of Health said it has been made aware of three cases of the variant, two in the Belfast area and one in the South Eastern Trust area. All three have been linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK shopper numbers show first signs of Omicron impact -Springboard

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The emergence of the new coronavirus Omicron variant is starting to impact shopper behaviour in Britain, researcher Springboard said on Monday. It said that in the week to Dec. 4 overall UK shopper numbers, or footfall, rose 0.7% versus the previous week and was up 0.5% in central London.
RETAIL
The Independent

Omicron could be more transmissible than Delta, PM tells ministers

The Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain, Boris Johnson told ministers, as the UK reported its highest weekly number of new Covid-19 cases since January.A total of 336,893 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the past seven days, including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show – the highest since the week to January 16.Official figures also showed 101 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK, taking the total to 437.#OmicronVariant latest information101 additional confirmed cases of the #Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported across the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron R-rate could be as high as 3.47 – preliminary research

The R-rate for the Omicron coronavirus variant could be as high as 3.47, preliminary research suggests.Professor Alastair Grant, from the University of East Anglia has predicted the reproduction rate of the new variant based on figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).He said the high figure for Omicron is due to “a mixture of it being good at transmitting itself and being a partial vaccine escape”, adding that it is likely to become the next dominant strain.Prof Grant projected Omicron’s R-value at between 2.75 and 4.4.This compares with a current overall R-rate of between 0.9 and 1.1 in...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy