Credits & Loans

Bitcoin Card Embily Joins Visa’s Fast Track Program

By Namcios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbily USA, the American arm of European fintech company Embily, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program. Embily’s refillable debit card, which can be topped up with bitcoin and used to pay for goods and services worldwide, will launch in the U.S. next year. “By joining Visa’s Fast Track...

