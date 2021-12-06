ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Belarus Bans E.U., U.K., Airlines, Western Imports as Part of Retaliatory Sanctions

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ban on western imports is retaliation to what Belarus says is an "illegal external sanctions pressure aimed at undermining the sovereignty of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain presses U.S. for quick move on steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's trade minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, will urge U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday to launch formal talks on cutting U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum before the end of the year, a senior British official said. The move comes after Trevelyan told chief U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
TheConversationCanada

Outsourcing migration control is leading to violence in eastern Europe and beyond

Over the past few months, the border between Belarus and Poland has become the site of yet another “migration crisis,” and the recent drowning of at least 27 migrants in the English Channel has further illustrated the increased human cost of restrictive migration controls. These events show that the European Union’s approach to migration governance isn’t working. The situation will continue as long as governments keep prioritizing the protection of borders over the protection of human rights. Outsourcing migration control Shifting migration and asylum responsibilities to countries bordering the EU’s territory dates back to the early 1990s. Germany began co-operating with central and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#E U#Gdp#Belarusian#The Associated Press#Eu#Belarussian#Ap#The World Bank#Russian
Reuters

How new Western sanctions might target Russia

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - With tensions high between Moscow and Western powers, Russia faces the risk of new sanctions, possibly the severest yet, that would aim to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from attacking neighbouring Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the Ukraine border, raising fears...
POLITICS
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
The Guardian

What sanctions could the US hit Russia with if it invades Ukraine?

Joe Biden goes into Tuesday’s virtual summit with Vladimir Putin, after days of close consultation with European allies on a joint response to an invasion of Ukraine, armed with a wide range of punitive measures at his disposal. There would be increased military support for Kyiv and a bolstering of...
POTUS
CBS News

Biden warns Putin as tensions escalate along Russia-Ukraine border

President Joe Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours and warned that the U.S. will respond if Russia invades Ukraine. CBS News's Natalie Brand has more on what's at stake in Tuesday's meeting, and CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett explains how Russia's history factors into this potential geopolitical crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russian troops on Ukraine's border

According to U.S. intelligence and The Post’s reporting, Russia is planning to move up to 175,000 troops to its border with Ukraine — plans that have the international community concerned. On a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, President Biden threatened economic sanctions and other measures if the Kremlin were to escalate the situation and invade Ukraine. Shane Harris reports on Putin’s plans, and on how difficult it is to deter a country like Russia.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
651K+
Followers
72K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy