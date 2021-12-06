Belarus Bans E.U., U.K., Airlines, Western Imports as Part of Retaliatory Sanctions

Over the past few months, the border between Belarus and Poland has become the site of yet another “migration crisis,” and the recent drowning of at least 27 migrants in the English Channel has further illustrated the increased human cost of restrictive migration controls. These events show that the European Union’s approach to migration governance isn’t working. The situation will continue as long as governments keep prioritizing the protection of borders over the protection of human rights. Outsourcing migration control Shifting migration and asylum responsibilities to countries bordering the EU’s territory dates back to the early 1990s. Germany began co-operating with central and...

