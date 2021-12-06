ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Bitcoin Water Trust Reaches 100 Bitcoin

By Namcios
bitcoinmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin Water Trust, an exponential growth fund by nonprofit charity: water for providing clean water to people in developing countries, has reached its goal of raising 100 BTC, reported Forbes. The fund received its one-hundredth bitcoin after the Winklevoss brothers, founders of the Gemini bitcoin exchange, personally matched the first...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin’s Stock To Universal Flow: How Lao Tzu Teachings Underscore Sound Money’s Value

Lao Tzu is credited to being one of the leading voices in Taoism (pronounced “dow-ism”), and at one time was thought to have been an originating voice. Further discoveries have revealed that Taoism was most likely influencing the life of Lao Tzu before the occurrence of his writings. In the linked chapter 15, Tzu addresses the ancient masters of Taoism, clearly showing he studied the works of Taoism before beginning his seminal work. We’re going to talk about Tzu’s view of the State, and how the Tao (way) can be understood in reference to Bitcoin by freeing yourself from action and purpose.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
cryptopotato.com

Deflationary Forces to Help Bitcoin’s Price Reach $100K in 2022, Says Bloomberg Analyst

According to Mike McGlone, deflation could swap inflation next year and that would drive bitcoin’s price to $100K. Mike McGlone – Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg – expects 2022 to be a successful year for both bitcoin and gold. He believes the primary cryptocurrency will hit $100,000, while the precious metal will trade at $2,000.
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Polkadot Price Prediction: What Direction Is This Popular Crypto Heading?

Polkadot has had a very up and down year. But it’s worth noting that anyone that’s been holding it since January has some solid gains to show off. And for that reason alone, it has (as predicted) turned out to be an awesome year to be a crypto investor. Polkadot crypto is up more than 230% on the year. And there’s reason to think a bullish future lies ahead still. This Polkadot price prediction will explain why.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Increasing U.S. Dollar Strength Is A Risk For Bitcoin Price

For probably about two years now, it has been generally accepted in the cryptocurrency community that “BTC is an independent asset class,” which demonstrates that the first cryptocurrency performs well as an investment tool that hardly correlates with the economic cycle and is not even associated with other asset classes. On August 18, 2020, CoinShares even released a whole report on this, which mainly talked about the lack of correlation between bitcoin and commodities and traditional stocks.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Clean Water#Water Projects#Drinking Water#The Bitcoin Water Trust#Btc#Fiat
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin’s Price Doesn't Matter: Adoption Does

Bitcoin: a new and complex technology that almost nobody is able to explain to you. Yet people always talk about bitcoin; however, they don’t focus on the technology, but rather on the price. The bitcoin price swings are often used by both supporters and detractors to proclaim bitcoin’s success or impending failure. For instance, there are outlandish predictions claiming price predictions of up to $1 billion per bitcoin, as well as articles claiming the end of bitcoin:
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Taproot Brings Major Benefits To Bitcoin Hardware Wallets

Taproot recently activated on Bitcoin’s mainnet. The inclusion in Bitcoin’s protocol, however, is only the first step in actually reaping the benefits of Bitcoin’s latest upgrade. “It's been a long story that started in a diner in Los Altos, CA where Greg Maxwell, Andrew Poelstra and I...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

$734M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $734,981,643 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3EpJwBtdViE8M97WiSPCaueh9as8i4HLSV. $734 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3JE6r73FmhkD9t8kRy4ZNxaBmZKkcur3aC. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And The Orange Party

Bitcoin is for everyone. Not only is Bitcoin for everyone, Bitcoin is the first financial system that doesn't even require you to be a human to use it. Eventually, inanimate objects, artificial intelligence scripts, self-driving vehicles and non-human intelligence alike will all be able to access the network by simply holding the private keys to a Bitcoin wallet. Deflationists and entrepreneurs are salivating at the bit for the economic implications of such an inclusionary system, but this enthusiasm is surprisingly not often shared by the very people you think would fight for such a development in the general access to savings technology; the modern American left. The anti-monopoly, anti-Wall Street disdain felt during Occupy Wall Street dissipated in the following decade into an old blue party helmed by careerist legislators fabulously enriched by their years of service to the country. Why would Hillary Clinton, a progressive icon and still formidable influence on American politics, come out against this open monetary network and instead instill fear of an emerging threat to the country's reserve currency status? Why would Elizabeth Warren, a self-described enemy of big banks, ask for strict regulatory pressure on a technology bringing banking services to a country where nearly one quarter of adults are underbanked? Why would the authors of the Green New Deal turn away from the discourse of how an energy technology like Bitcoin could help monetize and finance a more efficient electrical grid, bringing cheaper power to millions of citizens struggling to pay bills against rising inflation? Bitcoin may be an apolitical protocol, incapable of censoring any transaction no matter what slogan or ideology you might slip into an OP_RETURN, but it is going to permanently shape the incentives of the modern American economy and, thus with it, the American political system.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Leading Bitcoin Companies have launched Sats Center, a nonprofit business league dedicated to fostering an innovative environment for Bitcoin, the organization said in a statement Thursday. The nonprofit will provide education to the public, elected officials, and regulators seeking to learn more about Bitcoin and how it can empower economic growth and financial inclusion.
EDUCATION
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Fluctuates as US Inflation Reaches Its Highest Since 1982

The bitcoin (BTC) price rose by about 2.5% in a matter of just 10 minutes today after US inflation numbers reached 6.8% from a year ago, marking the highest increase since 1982. However, BTC's gains were short-lived. At 14:24 UTC, BTC stood at USD 49,575, up 0.9% for the past...
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Discussing The Bitcoin Energy Revolution

[0:07] Mark Goodwin: To make a case within their box about why Bitcoin will help establish a free market for energy and why being a buyer and seller is sort of last resort for the energy grid for capacity will have like really, really big effects on fair pricing of electricity. I wanted to take a look at this sort of an infamous chart that's called the "duck curve." It was from a California nonprofit, who's in charge of running the grid, I think they're called CAISO, it's California something, something. I can look that up exactly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Miners Hold Off On Selling As Their Reserves Reach 2021 High

On-chain data shows Bitcoin miner reserve is growing as miners are accumulating BTC. The Puell Multiple confirms that miners don’t want to sell at the current price level. Bitcoin Miner Reserves Grow To Highest Value For The Year. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserve has...
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Countries Are Leaving The USD Standard, They Need A Bitcoin Strategy

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1126: "Dedollarization accelerates." Sign up for the newsletter here. Above is an excerpt from an article published in Al Mayadeen yesterday morning that highlights another domino falling in a trend we've been following for years in this rag; countries deciding to conduct foreign trade in their native currencies instead of using the dollar. In the past, most of the focus has been on energy trade between countries. The petrodollar system makes it so individual countries have to settle their oil trades in USD terms as it is has become the dominant unit of account for international trade. As time goes on and other countries become increasingly displeased with the US government's attempts to police the world and worried about the pace at which dollars are being created, they have begun to begin working to conduct trade without involving the US Dollar in an attempt to separate them selves politically and from currency risk.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits Three-Year Low

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Total bitcoin on exchanges has hit another three-year low today, with 2,408,237 BTC...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy