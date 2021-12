The US is lagging behind in the electrification of new cars. US lags China and Europe in electric vehicle uptake. The future of cars is electric. But while the US is home to the world’s largest electric car manufacturer - Tesla (TSLA) - the domestic growth of EV sales has been relatively slow so far. Between 2015 and 2020, the EV fleet (battery electric: BEV and plug-in hybrid: PHEV) grew at an annual rate of just 28%, compared to 51% in China and 41% in Europe. Still, electric cars are gaining traction in America, despite its affinity for gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs.

