Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly employees around $50M in year-end bonuses

By Dolan Reynolds
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUKDv_0dFW2xcZ00

(WGHP) — Tyson Foods will give frontline and hourly employees around $50 million in year-end bonuses, according to a statement released by the company.

The one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700 and be distributed starting this month.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them head on.”

Tyson Foods has also invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year.

With average hourly pay of more than $18, plus medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits, the average total compensation for hourly team members has increased to more than $24 an hour or an annual value of more than $50,000.

This does not include overtime or other incentives.

The company paid $200 to frontline team members who were fully vaccinated.

