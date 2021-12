This article discusses the benefits and challenges of involving service users in mental health nurses education and identifies a need for further research. There has been a shift in the use of patient educators in higher education healthcare teaching, including in mental health nursing. This article discusses the literature on service user teachers in academic environments and shows they can offer a different approach to learning that has a positive impact on student engagement. More research is needed to inform future practice and identify gaps in knowledge, but the evidence to date raises questions about the short-term benefits associated with service user teacher involvement. It is hoped this article will stimulate discussion and consideration of the pedagogy and implementation of service user teaching.

