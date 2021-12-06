ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot climbs $10M to $280M for Monday drawing

 2 days ago

The Powerball jackpot has climbed $10 million for the Monday night drawing, totaling now $280 million.

A winner in North Carolina tonight would have the choice of either taking the jackpot as a $280 million annuity or $205 million in cash.

“This jackpot has been growing since Oct. 4,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We look forward to seeing who eventually wins it and hope that whoever has that good luck is in North Carolina.”

When the jackpot was last won, it weighed in at $699.8 million and stood as the fifth largest in the history of the game. A ticket sold in California matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. It was the first jackpot to be won in one of the new Monday drawings.

Powerball drawings now are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb too. Tuesday’s jackpot will be $122 million, or $89.2 million cash. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

