While football season is on hold for the Kansas City Chiefs during their bye week, it appears that quarterback Patrick Mahomes is focused on the fate of the local soccer team Sporting Kansas City as they prepare for the semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs. As a member of the team’s ownership group, Mahomes is invested both financially and emotionally in the outcome of Sporting KC’s season, and he’s expected to be in attendance for their matchup against Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO