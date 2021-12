Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world. Give Sydney Sweeney the right dress, and she can turn the red carpet into a 1950s runway show. On Tuesday night, the Euphoria star hit the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in a black Saint Laurent cocktail dress paired with loose blond curls that bore a striking resemblance to one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic looks. The bold red lip, matching manicure, and collared diamond necklace added to the Old Hollywood glam vibe, and we couldn't help but feel like we were watching a scene straight out of Some Like It Hot as she made her way down the red carpet.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO