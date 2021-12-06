ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Driver banned after 122mph haircut trip during lockdown

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was clocked speeding at 122mph (196km/h) and told police he was coming home from Wales after a haircut has been disqualified from driving. Robert White, 30, from Taunton, was stopped by officers near Junction 23 of...

www.bbc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Taunton Deane Magistrates#The Roads Policing Unit
