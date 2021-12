Opening statement: Proud of our football team, proud of our finish. So many guys contributed to today’s victory, proud to see. Defensively played the run great, which is what they do best. Offensively, what can you say about Van Dyke and when you see Harley and Rambo break records that will probably stand for a long time. Great testament to everything we are doing offensively. Have to give the offensive line credit for blocking for Tyler. He had all day back there a bunch of times. Like I said, really happy for the effort our guys came out with today. For a coach to see them bring it 12 times out of 12 for each other. A lot of love in that locker room right now to celebrate who we are as a team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO