Star Wars: New Report Claims Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron Still Moving Forward

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks ago, reports emerged that Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would no longer be heading into production in 2022, which understandably cast doubt on its planned December 2023 release date, though Lucasfilm has yet to officially offer updates about that project or release date. Given the studio's tendency to...

comicbook.com

epicstream.com

New Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Project Reportedly in the Works

We all know for a fact that Disney's divisive sequel trilogy nearly killed the entire Star Wars franchise and for a time, it looked like there was no redemption in sight. To be fair, the trilogy started off pretty promising with The Force Awakens getting things right by mixing the old and new. However, it all went downhill from there with Episodes VIII and IX failing to hit the mark despite performing extremely well at the box office.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Might Be On Hold

In a recent interview with Empire, LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted that production for Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is currently on hold. According to Kennedy, the show is likely to be “absorbed” into another series like The Mandalorian. “We’d never written any scripts or anything on that,” Kennedy stated in the Empire interview before continuing, “some of that will figure into future episodes, I’m sure, of the next iteration of Mandalorian.” Despite Kennedy’s comments, there has been no official announcement from Disney that Rangers of the New Republic has been cancelled.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Rangers of the New Republic’ Not Moving Forward – Ideas To Be Used in ‘The Mandalorian’; and More ‘Star Wars’ Updates From Kathleen Kennedy

Now that the Empire magazine January issue is out, we can finally read all of their coverage on The Book of Boba Fett. and other updates on the Star Wars franchise. Earlier this week we reported on Dave Filoni’s writing process for Ahsoka, Kathleen Kennedy on the emotional reunion between Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor as wells as the future for sequel trilogy characters, and Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez talking The Book of Boba Fett. Well, there’s more, including Kennedy essentially confirming Rangers of the New Republic has been cancelled, with ideas from it being absorbed into The Mandalorian and potentially other series.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Will Rogue Squadron Actually Happen Due To The Delay?

One of the most unexpected surprises from last year’s Disney Investor Day was the announcement for Rogue Squadron. Now I have to be honest, I have never played those games or read those particular books. And for the record, I have played very many Star Wars games and have read very many Star Wars books. I’m a Star Wars nut, but I was never too drawn to the whole Rogue Squadron story. All I know is that it’s a Star Wars story about pilots. I mean, didn’t we already get that with Luke Skywalker? Heck, we pretty much got that with Anakin Skywalker. Personally, I’d much rather see more Star Wars stories about fugitive Jedi, rogue Imperial troopers, or they can stick with the Disney+ shows. Let’s be honest, Star Wars has been significantly better with those shows than the movies over the last few years. The last movie we got from Star Wars was The Rise of Skywalker, which was a pretty big letdown. We can thank the likes of The Mandalorian for keeping the fans interested, because it’s just that good. I hope the following shows are just as good, but come on, we want some great movies back. That’s where it all began. With that in mind, we need to talk about the next big Star Wars movie we’ll be getting.
MOVIES
Ron Howard
Rian Johnson
Patty Jenkins
Josh Trank
Colin Trevorrow
D.b. Weiss
Phil Lord
David Benioff
Polygon

Star Wars is better with no new movies coming out

It’s one of the biggest ironies in entertainment: Disney, the home of Marvel, Pixar, and a football team’s worth of all-star Princesses, cannot seem to get a Star Wars movie off the ground right now. Ever since The Rise of Skywalker concluded the sequel trilogy in 2019, the company has been loath to commit to a new film, saying in February 2020 that Star Wars movies are on hiatus, and that the future of the franchise is in television.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Gal Gadot's Cleopatra Movie Lost Patty Jenkins As Director But Is Now Bringing In Some Marvel Talent

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins had seemingly become an inseparable team. The two had made a pair of Wonder Woman movies together and in addition to planning to make a third film in that franchise, the pair were also set to team for a new movie about the life of Cleopatra. But now Gal Gadot will have to get used to working with a new director. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland is now set to take over directing duties on the film now that Patty Jenkins has decided not to direct the movie.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mara Jade Spinoff Series Reportedly in the Works

It can't be denied that Disney+ revitalized the Star Wars franchise after the sequel trilogy failed to meet expectations and it's amazing how Lucasfilm was able to turn things around especially after fans thought that the franchise was over after the sequels. Now, it looks like the House of Mouse's namesake streaming service plans to reinforce the Star Wars universe, and apart from the slew of upcoming projects, several other mystery shows, and films are currently in the works.
MOVIES
#Star Wars Trilogy#Rogue Squadron#Another Star#Wonder Woman 3
cosmicbook.news

Patty Jenkins Exits 'Cleopatra' For 'Wonder Woman' 3 and 'Star Wars'

Patty Jenkins has exited her Cleopatra movie that is set to star Gal Gadot with the reasoning said so she can focus on Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. Just prior to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Jenkins and Gadot signed on with Paramount for the Cleopatra movie, but now it is reported Jenkins will not direct the film but only produce, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Kari Skogland coming on board as the new director.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Marvel Is Developing a SHANG-CHI Sequel with Director Destin Daniel Cretton

As expected, Marvel Studios is developing a sequel to its hit martial arts fantasy film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! I think we all knew the film would get a sequel, and the director of the first movie, Destin Daniel Cretton, it returning to write and helm the sequel. The filmmaker is also in development on a Marvel series for Disney Plus, there’s no word on what that series is, other than it will be a comedy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Director Promises Dwayne Johnson's Film Will Disrupt the Superhero Movie Formula

For a few years now Dwayne Johnson has been teasing that "the hierarchy of power is about to change" after his long-awaited Black Adam movie is released. Not only will his anti-hero character bring a new shift into super powers on the big screen it will apparently mark a big change for superhero movies on the whole. Speaking in a new interview, director Jaume Collet-Serra says that Johnson's hero will be a "disruptor" and the movie will also be one too. With his character taking on the likes of Justice Society members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, not to mention decades of superhero movie expectations, Black Adam will have his hands full.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni Reportedly Developing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you probably fall into one of two camps — team Kathleen Kennedy or team Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. All too often, the vitriol against Kennedy — whose contract as Lucasfilm President was recently renewed by The Walt Disney Company — and the Star Wars sequel trilogy manages to disregard the fact that she and her team also greenlit Favreau and Filoni’s The Mandalorian, which many fans have deemed the saving grace of the Star Wars franchise.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Jurassic World Dominion Will Expand The Franchise, According To Colin Trevorrow

When Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom concluded with the theme park’s dinosaurs roaming the Earth, we knew we were in for something massive in the next one and the time to see what’s next is inching closer. While Jurassic World Dominion doesn’t hit theaters until next summer, we have a first look at what to expect from the film, along with some insight from Jurassic World filmmaker Colin Trevorrow.
MOVIES
Decider

Charlie Cox Is Daredevil in the MCU, Reveals Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige just gave MCU fans one helluva gift for the holidays: he confirmed—with uncharacteristic candor!—that Charlie Cox is Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe… if/when the man without fear ever appears in a Marvel Studios something or other. This news is, of course, mind-blowing. To recap...
MOVIES
Deadline

Destin Daniel Cretton Inks Overall Deal With Marvel Studios & Hulu’s Onyx Collective; Set For Disney+ MCU Series & ‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has entered into an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Disney companies Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The filmmaker is already in development with Marvel Studios on a new MCU series for Disney+. At the same time, Disney has made it official that Cretton is returning to write and direct the previously rumored sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Under the big new overall deal, Cretton will develop TV projects for both Marvel Studios for Disney+ and Onyx Collective across all platforms, including Hulu. Maui-born Cretton...
MOVIES
MIX 108

Kevin Feige Suggests the ’X-Men’ Movies Are MCU Canon

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has suggested that the X-Men and Fantastic Four films can already be considered canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. In a recent interview with Collider, Feige indicated that Disney’s decision to acquire 21st Century Fox didn’t interfere with...
MOVIES
asapland.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’: Disney + Releases Impressive Series Trailer That Continues The Story Of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Sequel and spin-off ‘Star Wars: The Bad Remittance’ explores the story of some elite and experimental clones we first met in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. The series takes place after the Clone Wars and follows a squad of clones that are genetically different from their brothers in the clone army and possess incredible abilities that help turn them into an unbeatable team.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Sequel Confirmed, New MCU Disney+ Series Also In Works

Destin Daniel Cretton has inked a new overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu's Onyx Collective, and part of that deal is developing not only a theatrical sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but also a Disney+ series, presumably spinning out of the events of that movie. The filmmaker, who directed Shang-Chi, one of the biggest movies of 2021, was already an up-and-coming director before joining the Marvel universe. Now, it seems he will spend a little time there over the next few years, while also developing programming for Hulu and Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS

