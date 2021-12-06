ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, Based On Filmmaker’s Childhood, Sets 2022 Theatrical Release

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274DV1_0dFW288700

Universal will be opening Amblin ’s The Fabelmans on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Steven Spielberg directed movie, loosely based on his childhood, will receive a wide theatrical release.

The Fabelman s stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. Steven Spielberg co-wrote the screenplay alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing. Dano will play a character based on Spielberg’s father, Williams will play a version of Spielberg’s mother while Rogen will play a take on the Oscar winning filmmaker’s uncle.

The Fabelmans will open against a Disney wide untitled animation release and United Artist Releasing/MGM’s Creed III.

The Fabelmans will also debut in the wake of a Warner Bros. event film, Universal/Annapurna’s She Said and Sony Animation’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile which hit theaters on Nov. 18.

Spielberg and Amblin have the 20th Century Studios movie West Side Story opening on Friday, and in Imax. That movie has already racked up awards season acclaim with the National Board of Review naming star Rachel Zegler Best Actress and the film itself as one of the org’s top ten. The New York Film Critics Circle Awards lauded West Side Story ‘s DP Janusz Kaminski as Best Cinematographer.

