ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Allison Larkin, author of “The People We Keep"

wxxinews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe welcome Allison Larkin back to the show. She's a novelist and former Rochesterian. Her new book...

www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Related
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 6

Second hour: Allison Larkin, author of “The People We Keep" A new study from Indiana University's School of Philanthropy finds that the number of U.S. households giving to charity has dropped from 66 percent in 2000 to 49 percent in 2018. The pandemic could impact charitable giving even more. So why do we give to charity? Who do we do it for? How can we make good decisions when we consider whether to give? Our guests explore it:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author — Writers of ‘We the Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa’

Sarah Elgatian, Eyad Said, and Shalini Jasti are writers for the book series We the Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa, a series from emerging authors who have witnessed or gone through immigration firsthand. The writers were chosen by the Iowa Writers’ House and are members of the Bicultural Iowa Writers Fellowship. Andrea Wilson, founder and executive director of the Iowa Writers’ House and the We the Interwoven series, said her goal is for the three-part series to be accessible to all Iowans, to allow them to see through a window into different experiences. In an interview with The Daily Iowan Elgatian, Said, and Jasti, shared their meaningful stories on immigration, their involvement with the Bicultural Iowa Writers Fellowship, and the difficulties they faced while writing. We the Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa Vol. 3 came out in September.
IOWA STATE
The Valley Reporter

Harwood grad and author Hosford says the key is to just keep writing

Kate Hosford, a 1984 Harwood Union High School graduate, is the author of seven books for children, including “Big Bouffant,” “Mama’s Belly,” “Infinity and Me,” and others. “Infinity and Me” has been translated into simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Korean, French, Greek, Romanian and Italian. Hosford has an MFA in Writing...
MONTPELIER, VT
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh author makes NPR’s 2021 Books We Love list

Pittsburgh authors have been taking the literary world by storm over the past two years, from Deesha Philyaw's hit The Secret Lives of Church Ladies to Brian Broome winning the Kirkus Prize. But the year is not over yet, which means that others can still make waves. Now, NPR has recognized another local writer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
hivplusmag.com

2021's Amazing People Living with HIV: Author Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba

Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba never really set out to be a children’s book author — or an HIV advocate for that matter. But sometimes destiny has other ideas. The 30-year-old from Johannesburg, South Africa, discovered she was living with HIV in 2013 after nonchalantly taking a routine test at a Wellness Day event at her work. Qamngana-Mayaba says she was in complete shock when the test came back positive since she had only had one sexual partner at that time in her life.
HEALTH
sflcn.com

Two Outstanding Trinidadians Take The Stage at the Upcoming “She Thrives” Women’s Empowerment (Virtual) Conference

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – On Saturday December 11 & Sunday, December 12, 2021, PROEVENTS JAMAICA will be hosting its Inaugural SHE THRIVES WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT (Virtual) CONFERENCE, under the theme, “Thriving through Crisis; Empowered for Change”. The conference has been curated to empower women within the Caribbean to pivot successfully through the challenges of these uncertain times.
WORLD
horrornews.net

Keeping The Pulp Fires Burning: An Interview with Author James Mullan

James Mullaney is a literary renaissance man, dedicated to keeping the spirit of pulp literature alive—and I consider the term “pulp” to be high praise. He kick-started his writing career by authoring 26 novels in the popular adventure, semi-superhero series “The Destroyer.” His association with that character carried over to collaborating on a big-screen adaptation with screenwriter Jim Uhis (Fight Club). And, if those demonic entities from “Development Hell” are exorcised, the film will be directed by Lethal Weapon screenwriter, Marvel Universe director, and Destroyer mega-fan Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Predator).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

‘Maus’ Author Art Spiegelman: ‘We Are on the Brink of Fascism’

In Robert Coover’s novel Street Cop, published in June of this year, the American writer depicts an askew, raunchy, weirdo-yet-not-entirely-unfamiliar world in which “everything was tentative and illusory”: a place where murderers are arrested by robots, the clocks are unreliable, the police vans are self-driving, there’s a pet shop of the living dead, and a quite literally mutating urban landscape in which the streets are paved in recyclable thermoplastics and neighborhoods deviously interchange locations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NPR

Allison Lorenzen, 'Chalk'

Denver's Allison Lorenzen has spent time making her way back from intertwined musical and romantic turmoil, and has built her first solo outing, Tender, out of the process. On "Chalk," the light and dark coexist — the remnants of what she's overcome still linger in the periphery. Twinkling droplets of piano keys glitter her ascendant choir-like vocals, bolstered with a low-end fuzz foundation from fellow Denverite Madeline Johnston (of "heaven-metal" outfit Midwife). At the song's conclusion, she looks outward to a new direction, an opportunity to start again: "How 'bout a second chance?"
MUSIC
WNEP-TV 16

Keeping track of where we are in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mike Stevens is visiting the PhotoLink Library, as is his custom each Friday. This time, he's working at keeping track of where we are through pictures. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. See more of our Photolink Library...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chscommunicator.com

Allison Pritchett

“There are a lot fewer kids here than there are [at], like, Pioneer. I thought I would be able to meet more people and I would become a little less introverted. However, I have talked to a few people; I got coffee with somebody the other day. Anyway, I think I’ll be talking to more people within a couple of months.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wxxinews.org

Seth Faergolzia releases retrospective album spanning 20 years

As a member of Rochester musician Seth Faergolzia’s oddball freak-folk band 23 Psaegz for a few years in the early-2010s, I got to witness his creative process firsthand and became well-acquainted with his seemingly capricious but always deliberate approach to songwriting. But for every song of his I learned, there had to have been 50 I hadn’t heard.
ROCHESTER, NY
imdb.com

This Actor Played Five Separate Roles In The Wizard Of Oz

Because of the popularity of 1939's "The Wizard of Oz," a movie that was notoriously dangerous to film, modern audiences have a great deal of information about its production. Many books have been written about "The Wizard of Oz." I recommend "The Making of The Wizard of Oz: Movie Magic and Studio Power" (1977) by Aljean Harmetz for a good historical view of film production in 1939.
MOVIES
northernstar.info

Lifestyle editor’s goodbye

I came to NIU after spending my first two years of college on two different campuses, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and the College of Lake County. I committed to NIU based on the fact that their journalism program was one of Illinois’ best. My career goal was to review...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
whowhatwear

How Éva Goicochea, Founder of Intimacy Brand Maude, Is Modernizing The Industry

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
ECONOMY
wxxinews.org

Netflix is making a feature film about the Thanksgiving grandma text mix-up

One grandma's mistaken text message is now being adapted into a Netflix feature film. In 2016, Jamal Hinton, a senior in high school, received a text from a grandmother inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner. Hinton quickly figured out it wasn't his grandmother, but grandma Wanda Dench still extended her...
TV & VIDEOS
newmilfordspectrum.com

5 questions and 5 answers. From entrepreneur to entrepreneur.

This article is based on the book "Why do the rich get richer (and you still do not reach a fortnight)?" by Francisco García Pimentel and Salvador Manzano, from Editorial Panorama, published in November 2021. Salvador Manzano is one of these young entrepreneurs who seem to have an intuition to...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says Working With One Co-Star Was Intimidating

Piper Perabo joined “Yellowstone” in episode 5 of season 4, and she easily fell right into the action. She started out her run as Summer Higgins by organizing an animal rights protest in front of the Farming Commission building. The whole thing included face blood, and eventually, Kayce arriving with guns drawn. John had to come and deescalate the entire situation before someone got hurt; he ended up having the protesters arrested, though, including Summer.
TV SERIES
byfaithonline.com

Meeting the Cultural Moment for Gospel Mission

In August, Mission to North America (MNA) selected Irwyn Ince as the agency’s coordinator pro tempore. ByFaith recently spoke with Ince about his new role — its challenges and opportunities — and the specific things he hopes to accomplish. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Why this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy