Looking for all the latest info on Caldera, the new map dropping with Warzone: Pacific Season 1? Vanguard integration is just around the corner and with it Warzone’s first new full-sized map since release, Caldera. Set on an idyllic Pacific Island, Caldera brings a brand new experience for Warzone’s core Battle Royale modes, alongside a host of other playlists and features. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about Caldera leading up to the early access period on December 8. We will update this page with more information post-launch, so check back often.

