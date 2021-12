By many accounts, Wallpaper Engine is the best app on Windows for those who want to enjoy animated wallpapers. The app is filled with customization options, while also offering a slew of great community-curated wallpapers to choose from. A couple of months ago, the developers announced that an Android app was in the works, and the day has arrived where you can download and use Wallpaper Engine on your favorite Android phone.

