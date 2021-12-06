ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Humanoid Robot Has Eerily Perfect Facial Expressions

By Jack Dunhill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "world’s most advanced human-shaped robot" has been unveiled in a video released by UK robotics company Engineered Arts, and it is absolutely incredible. Named Ameca, the robot shows off a number of facial expressions that are some of the most convincing to date, complete with synthetic muscle movements and fine...

