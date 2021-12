It’s been just a month since Call of Duty: Vanguard launched on platforms worldwide, but its first content season is already here. Season one, while adding the Caldera map to Warzone, also brings a battle pass and lots of new content to Vanguard. There are several new maps and operators, but the battle pass is where the grind is truly rewarded for players who level up during the season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO