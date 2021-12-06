Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Now in December 2021

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond! episode 728, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mark Medina to discuss what's up with PlayStation's alleged new subscription plans, and what they might mean for PS4 and PS5 owners next year. The trio discusses the reported new details of the alleged three-tier program, which would offer combinations of PlayStation Plus, PlayStation now, and new features, including allegedly demos, game streaming, and back catalogs of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. The cast dives into what we would want from such a subscription plan, if we think PS4 and PS5 first-party exclusives would launch into such a service, and how generally the offerings, as we know them, would compare both to Microsoft and Xbox's Game Pass and Nintendo's Switch Online subscription services. Plus, the cast also digs into the recent news in the world of PS4 and PS5, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection's release date, some quick Game Awards predictions, and much more. TIMECODE: 00:00:10 - Intro & Housekeeping 00:01:45 - The Game Awards Announcement Predictions 00:11:28 - IGN Launches 25th Anniversary Game 00:12:29 - Playstation to Launch Xbox Game Pass Competitor? 00:48:14 - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Coming Soon 00:52:20 - SCUF Announces PS5 Controllers 00:56:20 - Outro.

