For two minutes and 23 seconds, the crowd outside the Essex County Hall of Records on Wednesday went silent. That length of time signified the duration of a video inside the Essex County Correctional Facility from September that showed a man, Jayshawn Boyd, being brutally beaten, stomped on and struck with objects such as a microwave and water cooler by a group of seven inmates.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO