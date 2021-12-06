ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How To Hack Your Age To Live Longer

drhyman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the...

drhyman.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Scientist

How to hack your stress and turn it into a positive force in your life

Many of us have felt more than a little stressed over the past couple of years. For me, exhibit A is my teeth. A recent trip to the dentist confirmed that months of pandemic-induced jaw-clenching, product of the usual deadline stress amplified by the demands of two young children, had left four of them broken.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Stress makes your genes age faster, but learning to relax helps you live longer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s no secret stress has a negative effect on the human body. However, a new study reveals that stress literally makes people age faster at a genetic level. Researchers from Yale discovered that experiencing stress speeds up the chemical changes in a person’s DNA that naturally occur as they age.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Masterclass#Functional Medicine#Q A#Butcherbox Com
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Living Well: How to balance your wellness wheel

When most people think of “getting healthy,” they are likely thinking of ways to improve their nutrition and start a fitness routine. They jump all in ready tackle their health goals, excited for the results. But before too long, many of those once enthusiastic go-getters find their motivation waning, back to hitting the snooze on the alarm and reaching for the ice cream at night. Suddenly the excitement of starting down a healthier path is replaced with feelings of guilt and frustration. What gives?
FITNESS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

What Taking Melatonin Every Day Does To Your Body

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Los Angeles Daily News

Senior Living: Listen to and protect your aging body as the holidays approach

The holidays are a wonderful time of year. But Americans on average gain 1-to-2 pounds accidentally between Thanksgiving and new year’s. As we age, it is easier for most to gain weight rather than lose weight. Luckily, it’s possible to enjoy the holidays while still supporting our health. Some healthy...
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

How to Live With a Narcissist and Take Your Power Back

Keeping yourself emotionally safe while living with a narcissist can require strategic conflict resolution. Avoiding a narcissist's attempt to gaslight can be done with a specific method of responding: short, sweet, and repeat. Remaining calm and thinking critically about establishing a healthy boundary, then upholding that boundary in a loving...
MENTAL HEALTH
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to Keep Your Mattress in Good Shape Longer

We have long been advocates of investing a good amount of money in the mattress which you sleep on, owing to the amount of time which you will spend lying on it each year. A good quality mattress offers the necessary amount of lumbar and neck support which will help you to rest better as you sleep, and feel better when you are awake. No matter if you buy mattress in a box or look for products which utilize different materials, simply buying a great mattress is not enough. Additionally you should look to do all you can to keep that mattress in good shape, and here is how to go about it.
HOME & GARDEN
drhyman.com

Creating Lasting Habits To Strengthen Immunity

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on...
HEALTH
shefinds

5 Interval Exercises That Will Help You Get Rid Of Stubborn Belly Fat Fast

There are many reasons why fat tends to gather around the midsection, from stress to poor diet to genetics. No matter what the cause, it’s some of the most stubborn fat to get rid of when on a weight loss journey. While the main way to lose fat is to eat in a calorie deficit, exercising can make it easier. The options on what that exercise could be are endless, but the most important thing is finding a type of exercise that you enjoy. One type of exercise that could be beneficial is interval training. James Kunitz, creative director of www.bodyfx.com, and Jaana Kunitz, creator of the FIGURE 8 workout, shared some of their favorite interval exercises for losing fat and flattening your stomach.
WORKOUTS
survivornet.com

Veteran Journalist Chris Wallace, 74, Reveals His Private Battle with Skin Cancer: ‘Please Lather Yourself with SPF and Wear a Hat’

Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
CANCER
momjunction.com

Baby Won't Sleep? Two Tips From New Baby Sleep Research

With the arrival of your newborn, sleep walks out of the door — we all know that when your baby is awake, you’ll have to keep your eyes wide open too. And the outcome of lack of sleep is a cranky baby and cranky parent. It is a vicious cycle that can take a toll on you and your little bundle of joy as well. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy