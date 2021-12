More than $1 million in cocaine found off Florida Keys. Investigators seized 69lbs of cocaine found in the water. (US )

KEY WEST, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard worked with Border Patrol agents in Florida to fish a lot of drugs out of the water.

A boater spotted what turned out to be 69 pounds of cocaine floating in the water off Islamorada in the Upper Keys, the Miami Herald reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol tweeted a picture of the drugs, which have an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group