Robert Lange (Helado Negro) has shared the dates of his upcoming 2022 tour. Lange will play two shows in February — at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum and at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapán, Mexico — before kicking off his tour in earnest on April 22 at Marfa's Kite Symphony. (Lange and his partner, visual artist Kristi Sword, lived in Marfa for six months during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic.) He'll finish the North American leg of his tour on May 25 in Austin and head to Europe for a two-week run that will end at Porto's Primavera Sound festival on June 11.

MUSIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO