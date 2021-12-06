Star Wars Actors Who Regretted Their Roles

There have been lots of celebrities whose cameos have become highlights of television shows. Hit sitcoms, such as Friends, has seen numerous guest stars, which even include Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Ben Stiller (Night at the Museum), Reese Witherspoon (Water for Elephants), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). Medical dramas, such as House and Grey’s Anatomy have also witnessed their fair share of memorable guest stars, who usually portray the role of patients with bizarre medical conditions, through the years. It’s a clever way to surprise viewers, and keep them looking forward for more. One television series from the early 2000’s whose guest appearances you would be surprised to find out was from the teen drama, The O.C. It’s time to travel back in time, and look back at the actors, who stirred the pot and contributed to the storyline’s many twists and turns. Here are ten actors who you totally forgot guest starred on The O.C.:

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO