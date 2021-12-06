Harrison County man charged for role in catalytic converter theft ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges for his role in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies allege that James Glaspell, 36 of Clarksburg, was one of 11 people involved in the ring between June 2020 and June 2021.

The ring would steal the catalytic converters, which have value due the precious metals inside them, and sell them for a profit, deputies said.

Investigators used “covert surveillance video” to record multiple sales of the catalytic converters, according to court documents.

In June, investigators served search warrants at several businesses and a home, in Harrison County.

The group is accused of breaking and entering, grand and petit larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Along with Glaspell, deputies said the ring was made up of Angela and Michael Brugnoli, James Burger, James Chandler, John Harlow, Clifford Merritt, Jeffrey Smith, Rodney Swiger, and David and Samantha Wamsley.

Glaspell is charged with engaging in organized criminal enterprise.

