ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County man charged for role in catalytic converter theft ring

By WBOY 12 News Staff
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6MtK_0dFVz1xH00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges for his role in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies allege that James Glaspell, 36 of Clarksburg, was one of 11 people involved in the ring between June 2020 and June 2021.

The ring would steal the catalytic converters, which have value due the precious metals inside them, and sell them for a profit, deputies said.

Investigators used “covert surveillance video” to record multiple sales of the catalytic converters, according to court documents.

In June, investigators served search warrants at several businesses and a home, in Harrison County.

The group is accused of breaking and entering, grand and petit larceny and receiving or transferring stolen goods.

ANOTHER RING: 3 men accused of stealing catalytic converters in more than 30 incidents in Monongalia County

Along with Glaspell, deputies said the ring was made up of Angela and Michael Brugnoli, James Burger, James Chandler, John Harlow, Clifford Merritt, Jeffrey Smith, Rodney Swiger, and David and Samantha Wamsley.

Glaspell is charged with engaging in organized criminal enterprise.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for alleged robbery in October at Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for an alleged robbery in October at a Morgantown residence. On Oct. 26, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Listravia Avenue in Morgantown in reference to a robbery in progress, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived, they spoke with […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man dead in I-79 semi collision in Braxton County

SUTTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have confirmed that a man died in a two-vehicle accident in Braxton County. According to a press release, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:50 am, a trooper with the State Police was dispatched to a vehicle collision with injuries and a death on Interstate 79 at mile marker […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
WBOY 12 News

Foot chase in Grafton ends in man’s drug charge

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Officers responded to a shots fired call in Grafton, and arrested a man on drug charges after a foot chase. An officer with the Grafton Police Department responded to call of shots fired in the early morning on Dec. 5, according to a criminal complaint. When the officer arrived to 100 block […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Doddridge County deputy struck by vehicle

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A deputy with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department has been struck by a vehicle. According to the officials with the sheriff’s department, the deputy was struck on Wednesday morning while working the scene of an accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 within the Doddridge County border. No more details on the incident […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison time for selling drugs in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Pittsburgh man to 15 months of in federal prison for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Raimonte Gaston, also known as “Boog,” “Barkley Boo,” “Barkley,” and “Ray,” 28, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters
WBOY 12 News

PA teen charged with fleeing in a vehicle in Preston County

REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A 19-year-old has been charged after he refused to pull over for a police cruiser with its siren and lights on. An officer with the Reedsville Police Department was watching traffic near the Reedsville Fire Department when a black two-door sedan with a Pennsylvania registration and inspection sticker and a loud exhaust […]
REEDSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged after kicking man in the face in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Clarksburg man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man and left him bleeding in Bridgeport, last summer. In July of 2021, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a business on Railroad Street for a man who was outside the business “bleeding from his facial area,” according to […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Fire in Buckhannon damages building

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Emergency crews went to the scene of a fire on Tuesday in Upshur County. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Nona Street in Buckhannon, according to Upshur County 911. No injuries have been reported in the fire, according to the 911 center. There is no word at this time on […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Randolph County woman named probation officer of the year

ELKINS, W.Va. – Heidi A. Hawkins, Chief Probation Officer of the 20th Judicial Circuit in Randolph County, has been named West Virginia Probation Officer of the Year for 2021. A surprise ceremony on Thursday, where she was given the award in the circuit courtroom in the Randolph County Courthouse in Elkins. “I am very humbled […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV EMS director, Buckhannon native suspended for investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The director of the Office of Emergency Medical Services in West Virginia was suspended this week. Kenneth “Brian” Shreves is a Buckhannon native who was appointed to the position in August and is now suspended for investigation, according to a spokeswoman with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy