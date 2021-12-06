ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-White Characters Represent Less Than 20% of French Film Protagonists, Study Says

By Elsa Keslassy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from the advocacy group Collectif 50/50 surveying French films from 2019 has revealed that 62% of local film protagonists are perceived as white, highlighting the underrepresentation of visible minorities in French cinema. The study, titled Cinégalités, was unveiled during a day-long conference hosted by Collectif 50/50...

