There are two sure things in this world: the seasons will change each year, and with that, Billie Eilish will dye her hair another color. The 19-year-old No Time To Die singer turned a lot of heads early this year when she switched up her hair from her iconic green roots with black hair to an old Hollywood blonde. For nearly a year, Eilish has been rocking the look, but apparently it was time for another change.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO