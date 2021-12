During Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's From Apple Music With Love holiday radio special, the celebrity couple revealed a tradition that keeps Christmas supper interesting. "Okay, Gwen, let's talk about this," Shelton said. "So every year, and this goes back to 2016, I think, you and I have this tradition. It's really the only holiday tradition, I think, that we have, besides the obvious ones. We go out of our way to find a recipe. And it's always got to be the most difficult thing that you can imagine, whether it's like a beef Wellington, which I didn't even know what that was until I met you."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO