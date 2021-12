PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Could specially-treated chewing gum help fight COVID-19? Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania say yes, and they’re submitting their findings to the FDA. Researchers at Penn have developed a new experimental chewing gum that could slow the transmission of COVID. It works on saliva, which is the main way the virus is spread. At the core of this research is a common vegetable. It might look like ordinary lettuce, but it could one day help fight COVID-19. “We are able to completely abolish the virus 95%,” University of Pennsylvania scientist Henry Daniell said. Daniell is leading a study that uses specially...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO