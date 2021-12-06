ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The True Meaning Behind Slow Down Summer By Thomas Rhett

By Michelle McGahan
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett is wrapping up an epic year. Rhett's track "Country Again" recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song for "Some People Do," and the singer tweeted that he was "so grateful and blown away" by the nom (his fourth overall. He celebrated by sharing a...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Thomas Rhett shares a full-circle work tape of “Country Again” after the song earns him a Grammy nod

Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again” started out as a simple acoustic demo — and now it’s earned him his fifth Grammy Awards nomination. The Recording Academy shared its 2022 nominees on Tuesday, and among them was Thomas, who’s up for Best Country Song thanks to “Country Again.” To celebrate the milestone, Thomas shared an early version of the tune, recorded right after it was written.
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Thomas Rhett Admits That He’s a Turkey Guy on Thanksgiving

All year long Thomas Rhett is cooking up hit songs, but on Thanksgiving his job is to cook the bird!. Thomas shares his responsibility when it comes to the November holiday, “When it comes to Thanksgiving, I am the turkey guy. I love to smoke food. I love to stand by the grill with a cold beer for hours upon end watching a brisket smoke, doing ribs. But around Thanksgiving I’m the guy that does the turkeys and it is a job that I love to do.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
wivr1017.com

Thomas Rhett And Wife Happy To Add Fourth Child To ‘Chaos Phase’

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, are only a couple weeks into being parents of four girls under the age of six with the addition of baby Lillie Carolina on November 15th. Thomas tells us that he and Lauren realize how busy they will be from now on, but he says it's really not much different than the schedules they've already been juggling. “You know, I think after having three kids, I don’t feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore. I do know that four is a lot, but we’re already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We’re just gonna have to re-learn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it’s going to be stressful but, you know, we’ve always wanted a big family and we’re just looking forward to it.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#The True Meaning#Music Row
country1025.com

Thomas Rhett And Wife Are Ready For The ‘Chaos’ Four Kids Brings

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their newest daughter, Lillie Carolina, into the world on November 15th. Four young kids sounds like a lot of work, but Thomas says he’s not worried. Rhett told us, “You know, I think after having three kids, I don’t feel like me and...
DALLAS, TX
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett’s Dad Holds New Baby Lillie

Thomas Rhett’s award-winning songwriter father Rhett Akins, and his wife Sonya were on hand when the family welcomed their fourth daughter Lillie Carolina earlier this week (11/15), and Rhett’s wife shared pictures of the new baby on her Instagram. Sonya Akins wrote along with a few photos of herself, the...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Go Christmas Tree Shopping with Thomas Rhett and family

Now that Thanksgiving is officially behind us, it's time to pull out all that Christmas decor. Thomas Rhett took his family Christmas Tree shopping and shared the an adorable family photo. Check out the size of the trees behind him! Some of those trees look to big to get in a front door! T. Rhett said this is his favorite time of year and this year will be extra special now that their newest daughter has arrived now making them a family of five!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CMT

Thomas Rhett Wants To Write “A Christmas Classic”

Thomas Rhett’s latest video for “Slow Down Summer” has a definite summer-to-fall energy that allows it to feel in line with May-to-December high school romances. However, as he prepares for his first Christmas as a father of four, his aspirations regarding the holiday season aren’t just limited to taking selfies while wearing matching pajamas in front of Christmas trees. In a recent conversation, he unveiled a plan that, if he reaches it, also elevates the level of acclaim of his superstar career success.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Carly Pearce Makes Her Debut on ‘The Voice’ Stage

Tonight on The Voice, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce took to the stage for a special guest performance. This singer performed her hit “29,” and left fans wondering, ‘who’s Carly Pearce?’. Pearce recently earned ‘Female Vocalist of The Year’ at the Country Music Awards. Prior to her performance, she spoke on what...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Thomas Rhett Has 4 Wonderful Daughters With Wife Lauren! Meet Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie

Thomas Rhett has been entertaining crowds for years with his hit songs, but the ACM winner has a second role that he loves just as much: being a dad to four girls. He and his wife, Lauren Akins, are proud parents to Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie. The couple have shared their adoption journey with their massive fanbase and were overjoyed when they became parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Effingham Radio

BITS & PIECES: Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce

On Twitter, Carrie Underwood has been posting rehearsal footage of her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The all-new production opens December 1st, at Resorts World Theatre. Some tickets are still available. Carly Pearce has released a re-make of the Christmas song “Mary, Did You Know?” Look for her to sing it...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Sang the Hell Out of 'If I Didn't Love You' at 2021 CMAs: Watch

Country heavy-hitters Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean hit Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 10) for the 2021 CMA Awards. Taking the stage together, the two powerhouses sang their hit duet "If I Didn't Love You" live for the first time together anywhere. The moment was clearly a meaningful one for both, with Aldean and Underwood imbuing their vocals with a resonance and pain that was palpable.
MUSIC
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy