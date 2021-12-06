The True Meaning Behind Slow Down Summer By Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, are only a couple weeks into being parents of four girls under the age of six with the addition of baby Lillie Carolina on November 15th. Thomas tells us that he and Lauren realize how busy they will be from now on, but he says it's really not much different than the schedules they've already been juggling. “You know, I think after having three kids, I don’t feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore. I do know that four is a lot, but we’re already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids – one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant. We’re just gonna have to re-learn how to prioritize our time. And I do know that it’s going to be stressful but, you know, we’ve always wanted a big family and we’re just looking forward to it.”

